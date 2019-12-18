New Year 2020: 40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp 2020 – A New Year – A New Era – New Glory!

“Do not remember the former things, Nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing…” (Isaiah 43:18-19a)”

Start The New Year Off Right!

How will history define this new decade? During this 40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp, let us listen closely to the heart of God to receive what He has in store for New Year 2020 & beyond.”

Like decades before, each new era is defined by a certain grace or darkness. For example, the 1960’s brought about social justice and social change. We also mourned the assassinations of great leaders. We remember the 1970s as the era of Watergate and political unrest. In the 1980s we experienced the Reagan years; while our nation fought the war on drugs, and battled an AIDS epidemic. The 1990s introduced us to cell phones and the internet. The 2000s-2010s launched us into a new millennium with advancements in technological communication.

Prophetically, I believe that we are about to experience greater revelations of the glory of God this New Year. I believe that 2020 will be an era of Renaissance, Recovery, Restitution, Re-awakening, & Re-alignment!

Renaissance:

I believe that we are in a season of renaissance. This is a season where demonstrations of creative abilities and ideas will flow and prosper so that God’s purposes will be established on the earth. I believe that God is releasing creativity, strategy, wisdom, and ingenuity that will take us to our NEXT LEVEL without striving. I believe that God is releasing His supernatural grace to pursue the passions He has placed in our hearts. I believe that we will enter this season of renaissance without striving. The goals that we will accomplish for the Kingdom of God will not be done in our own strength and power, but rather in God’s supernatural grace working through us.

Zechariah 4:6:

“So he said to me… “Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the LORD Almighty.”

Recovery:

I believe that we are in a season of recovery. If the enemy managed to steal anything from you in times past, this is the season for DIVINE RECOVERY. “Those who sow in tears shall reap in joy.” (Psalms 125:5-6). For those who have suffered loss, this is your season to dream again, to live again, to laugh again, and to love again. Your joy shall be restored in this season. Your broken heart shall be mended in this season. Your health will spring back suddenly in this season. Instead of your former shame you shall have double. You shall rejoice in your portion as sons and daughters of God (Isaiah 61:7).

Joel 2:25-32:

“So I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten… You shall eat in plenty and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, who has dealt wondrously with you; and My people shall never be put to shame. Then you shall know that I am in the midst of Israel: I am the Lord your God, and there is no other. My people shall never be put to shame.”

Restitution:

I believe that this is a season of restitution. The word “restitution” represents even more than restoration. Restoration means to receive back that which was lost. However, restitution is the interest on top of restoration! Restitution is DIVINE PAYBACK with interest! Divine payback is coming! God is about to vindicate you for all the hurts, wounds, and shame you endured. God is about to make it up to you in 2020!

Isaiah 61:7:

“Instead of your shame you shall have double honor, And instead of confusion they shall rejoice in their portion. Therefore in their land they shall possess double; Everlasting joy shall be theirs.”



Re-Awakening:

I believe that we are in a season of re-awakening. One of the greatest revelations we can ever receive is to know the Father Heart of God. Our Father delights in His children. Father God created us in wonder and called us into beauty. Abba wooed Abraham by counting the stars with him. Abba introduced Himself to Moses in a burning bush. Life in the Spirit is naturally supernatural. In this season, I believe that Abba is releasing His children into a place of intimacy, beauty, awe, wonder, and splendor. During this 40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp, let us be awakened in our hearts and drawn into a deeper love relationship with Father God.

Isaiah 52:1:

“Awake, awake! Put on your strength, O Zion; Put on your beautiful garments, O Jerusalem, the holy city!”

Re-Alignment:

I believe that this is a season of re-alignment. God is re-positioning His children according to His will and purposes for our lives. I believe that God is going to OPEN WIDE new doors of opportunities that will knock us off our feet. I believe that God is also going to shut some doors that we have been struggling to keep open. In 2020, get ready to experience God’s favor, love, and acceptance on a whole NEW LEVEL. Get ready for a DIVINE SHIFT!

Proverbs 16:3:

“Commit your works to the Lord, and your thoughts will be established.”

———————————————————-

Prophetic Inspiration:

The Journey Begins:

“Thank You for taking this 40-Day consecration with me. Each day we will build our spiritual endurance by doing specific spiritual exercises that will be listed in the daily devotionals. Together we will train our prophetic ear and strengthen our prophetic voice! Together we will step into the destiny that God has ordained for each of us.”

CLICK HERE – To Enter The 40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc