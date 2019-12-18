The Journey Begins

Greetings Beloveds,

“I believe that New Year 2020 is going to be EPIC!”

I believe that if we want to successfully navigate the vicissitudes of life, we must become a people of DEEP devotion. This is why at the conclusion of every year I facilitate a “40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp.”

“The 40-Day Spiritual Bootcamp is designed to help us to get into a posture to hear from God and receive His instructions for the coming New Year.”

In Haggai 2:9, God spoke through Haggai the prophet saying, “The glory of the latter house shall be greater than the former.” I believe that whatever our experiences have been in the past, God is about to do a NEW THING. Forget the former things! God is bringing us into a NEW SEASON! God is about to make up the difference in the lives of the faithful who have been waiting with expectation for long awaited breakthroughs! Get ready for SUDDENLY! Get ready for manifestations of God’s glory.

Prophetically, I believe that 2020 is the beginning of a NEW ERA, where we will experience greater dimensions of God’s glory, greater revelations of God’s goodness, greater demonstrations of God’s power, and greater expressions of God’s love.”

I believe that we are entering a season of fulfillment! However, achieving fulfillment often requires us to dig deeper. I believe that this is a season for us to go deeper in the things of God.

We live in a era where many are preoccupied with “purpose” and “destiny.” As Believers, often, we become so preoccupied with experiencing success that we lose sight of experiencing intimacy with God. Left unchecked, the goal of fulfilling our purpose quickly becomes just another form of self-absorption.

As children of God, our Father created us for one purpose, and that is to experience intimacy with Him We were created to be laid-down lovers. Lovers with un-divided focus, who are willing to be IMMERSED in His presence, CAPTIVATED by His beauty, FASCINATED by His splendor, and in AWE of His wonder.”

The season that we will spend in prayer will help us get in position to experience greater revelations of God’s glory in 2020. In this season, together we will build our spiritual endurance by lifting up intercession, reading God’s word, and cultivating a more intimate devotional life.

I thank you for taking this journey of intimacy with me. Ministries and intercessors from NATIONS all over the world are praying with me. Together, we will begin New Year 2020 STRONG with PURPOSE and POWER!”

Psalms 2:8:

“Ask of me, and I will give you the nations for your inheritance, and the ends of the earth for your possession.”

Prophetic Inspiration:

Scripture Meditations:

Psalms 144:1-2:

“Praise be to the Lord my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle. He is my loving God and my fortress, my stronghold and my deliverer, my shield, in whom I take refuge, who subdues peoples under me.”

Assignment:

PRAY – Let’s build our spiritual endurance by praying at least an hour each day.

JOURNAL – I recommend keeping a prayer journal during these 40 Days. Wait in the presence of the Lord. Hear what God is saying to you about the plans that He has for you. We are training our ear to hear from God. Speak out in prayer concerning that which Abba has shown you. You are strengthening your prophetic voice.

REMAIN FOCUSED – We are accomplishing a great work in the realm of the Spirit! Let us cancel every assignment of distraction or discouragement that would hinder our progress over the next 40-days.

Prayer:

“Father, in this season of prayer, please give me the spiritual endurance I need to seek You with all my heart. Father during this time of intimacy, please speak to me regarding the plans that You have for me. Father, may the spiritual strength, wisdom, and strategy imparted to me during this season of prayer, equip me to maneuver successfully in the coming new year and in years to come. In Yeshua’s name -Amen.”

Worship Experience:

