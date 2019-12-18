Start The New Year Off Right With These Powerful Prayers & Resources!”

Greetings Beloveds,

Salvation is the first step in our journey to FREEDOM. DELIVERANCE is the second step. We must have both in order to experience FREEDOM and WHOLENESS. There are times when the Holy Spirit will lead us in MILITANT INTERCESSION. Through the power of intercession Yeshua equips us to ENTER and POSSESS the Land – and conquer the strongholds keeping us from FREEDOM and FULLNESS. Please check back for updates. Resources will be updated and added frequently.

Resource Directory:

2020 Breakthrough Prayers

40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp

An Open Heaven

African American Prayer Rumble

Artist / Artisan Anointing

Atomic Breakthrough Prayer – AUDIO!

Atomic Healing Prayer – AUDIO!

Bearing Righteous Fruit

Blockages, Barriers, & Resistance

Breaking Generational Curses

Breaking The Curse of Illegitimacy (Rejection)

Career Success

Combating Cancer Through Prayer

Combating Premature Death

Contending In The Heavens

Conception & Pregnancy

Court of Heaven (Petitions)

Dealing With Conflict & Criticism

Defeating Your Haman

Defeating Jezebel

Defeating Leviathan & The Marine Kingdom

Defeating the Kundalini / Python Spirit

Deliverance From Unfriendly Friends

Defeating Attacks of the Envious (Jealousy)

Deliverance From Evil SCRIPTURES

Deliverance – Alcoholism

Deliverance – Food Addiction

Deliverance – Homosexuality

Deliverance- Masturbation, Fornication, & Sexual Addiction

Deliverance – Pornography

Defeating Delay

Defeating Sabotage

Deliverance & Spiritual Warfare Manual (John Eckhardt)

Destroying Demonic Confederacies & Conspiracies

Restoring The Foundations (Deuteronomy 33 Prayer)

Defeating Discouragement

Discernment

Dismantling Satanic Agendas

Dispatch Angels

Divine Protection

Family Salvation SCRIPTURES

Financial Freedom – Overcoming The Spirit of Poverty, Rags, & Grave Clothes

Financial Freedom – Breaking The Curse of Poverty

Financial Freedom – Divine Recovery

Future Husband / Wife

God’s Kairos Timing – Redeeming The Time

Healing Chronic Physical and Mental Illnesses

Healing Terminal Disease

Healing – Surgery (Hospital)

Healing – Atomic Prayers For Healing

Healing Anxiety & Depression

Healing At The Cellular Level

Healing SCRIPTURES

Healing Ministry Wounds

Healing – Mental Health

Healing – Mental Strongholds

Healing Traumatic Experiences

Intercession For The Lost

Marriage Prayer

Marriage / Family life Prayer

Mornings With The Holy Spirit – AUDIO!

Prayer for America

Prayers to Break Demonic Oppression I

Prayers to Break Demonic Oppression II – AUDIO!

Possessing The Gates of Victory

Rak Chazak! – War Cry – (Video)

Release Burdens

Rest / Sleep

Release To My God Given Destiny & Influence

Release Creativity

Released From Ungodly Depths

Released Into My Birthright

Re-Establish God’s Foundation

Released From Being A Scapegoat

Repentance – Abortion

Renunciation Prayer

Revival

Silencing The Accuser

Soul Ties (Spirit Wife/Husband)

Spiritual Growth

Spiritual Warfare For The Family

Spiritual Housekeeping I

Spiritual Housekeeping II

Spiritual Warfare Boot Camp – VIDEO

Deliverance From The Spirit of Suicide

The Prayer of Jabez

War Cry Prayer At Midnight – AUDIO!

Additional Resources:

For additional prayer resources please visit: Kanaan Ministries.

