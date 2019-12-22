Credit: Lana Vawser Ministries:
2020: New Year! Pay Specific Attention To Alignment: A Prophetic Word by Lana Vawser
This is the era where EVERYTHING CHANGES! This is the era where NOTHING stays the same because you see HIM high and lifted up like never before and in His reflection you see who you are like never before, seated, VICTORIOUS and never again to be silenced, held back or pushed into a corner because you are AWAKE and AWARE like never before who Jesus is and who YOU ARE in Him!”
Some of you are now walking in the greatest awakening encounters of your life with Jesus where filters of pain, trauma, disappointment and grief have had you seeing Jesus in a way that He isn’t. You are walking in the awakening of healing and seeing who He really. Many of you are coming out of your grave clothes and walking in your resurrection as you see who He REALLY IS! This IS the era to be RE-INTRODUCED to Him and HIS power!
In this New Year, you must PAY SPECIFIC ATTENTION to your ALIGNMENT right now and what you are giving your alignment TO. It is time to be FEROCIOUS in faith for what the Lord has spoken to you and promised you. This is the crossover moment. We have already crossed over into the new era as the Body of Messiah and the ‘taking of land’ is now taking place and the enemy is roaring. He is roaring attempting to bring a slumber over the people of God because there is a major worldwide shift taking place in the body of Christ right now to lead God’s people into the greater manifestation of the OVERCOMING LIFE.
God is moving His people into the place of WALKING IN the manifestation of being OVERCOMERS like never before. The Lord is transitioning His people from sitting back ‘passively’ to being FULLY AWAKE and moving in their inheritance and OCCUPYING all that is theirs in Messiah Yeshua!
The Lord spoke to me “This is about OCCUPATION.” The greatest manifestation of OCCUPYING is about to take place in the Body of Christ. Where the people of God are going to begin to OCCUPY like never before through their authority. THIS IS the moment of POSITION. This is the moment where the army is taking her place in the position that has always been theirs in Messiah Yeshua!
