This is the era where EVERYTHING CHANGES! This is the era where NOTHING stays the same because you see HIM high and lifted up like never before and in His reflection you see who you are like never before, seated, VICTORIOUS and never again to be silenced, held back or pushed into a corner because you are AWAKE and AWARE like never before who Jesus is and who YOU ARE in Him!”

Some of you are now walking in the greatest awakening encounters of your life with Jesus where filters of pain, trauma, disappointment and grief have had you seeing Jesus in a way that He isn’t. You are walking in the awakening of healing and seeing who He really. Many of you are coming out of your grave clothes and walking in your resurrection as you see who He REALLY IS! This IS the era to be RE-INTRODUCED to Him and HIS power!