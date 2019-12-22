Decade 2020: Supernatural Upgrades For The Next Ten Years:

No matter how big the vision is, now matter how impossible is seems, no matter how “out of left field” it feels or seems, listen, meditate and digest the vision. Agree with it for healing, revival and restoration is going to come through the receiving of the scroll. There are going to be such profound encounters with Jesus and revelation of the Word of God that is going to take place through the release of these scrolls that is going to bring SUDDEN healing in hearts, minds and bodies. I watched as supernatural healing were suddenly taking place as God’s people were encountering the Lord and digesting the scrolls that He is releasing. What He has written and spoken over their lives and over the plans that He has for their lives, for cities and nations.”