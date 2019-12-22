Credit: Lana Vawser Ministries
Defeating Distraction: This New Season Will Require Laser Focus:
The Lord has been speaking to me so much about the level of acceleration, momentum, occupying and building that is going to take place in 2020 and beyond.
As I sought His heart I heard the Lord speak over the Body of Messiah “I am decreeing this will be your most productive season but you must fight against distraction.”
When He spoke those words I had a vision and I saw assignments that the Lord has placed before God’s people in 2020 and this new era. Then as they went to step into these assignments and put their hands to these assignments I saw an intense level of distraction start to swirl around them. It wasn’t just one thing, it was one thing after another with the same result in every instance, God’s people were getting distracted from the assignments God had given them and they were not gaining any ground.
The Lord continued to show me that 2020 and beyond would be the most productive season, the greatest season of fruitfulness thus far but that productivity and fruitfulness came only from one place and it was the place of OBEDIENCE and putting your hands to only what the Lord is leading you to.
I heard the Lord say “In this season of rapid acceleration, increase and momentum there will be many tests for the body of Messiah. Some of these tests will be in the area of stewarding favor, others will be in following Me over the ways of man and others will be in the stewardship of time and fighting off distraction. What My people need to know is that there is an assignment sent by the enemy to DISTRACT in this new era of acceleration. You have to fight for the ground that I am giving you!”
God is requiring an intentional focus from His people in this season. An intentional focus upon Him, upon where He is leading and building and on the assignments He is releasing.
“Beloveds, this NEW SEASON will require LASER FOCUS – Kenyette Mills”
