Credit: Frequency Revelator

Forensic Prophecy: Dimensions In The Regulatory Realm:

It is the Holy Spirit who helps us articulate what we see and hear in the revelatory realm.”

Ephesians 4:11-12:

“And He gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the Body of Messiah.”

The book, Prophetic Dimensions is specifically designed to thrust the prophetic person into higher realms of prophetic perception in hearing God’s voice with keen spiritual aptitude, development, and experiences; while defining the particular area of gifting that is individually unique.Some prophetic people are able to articulate hidden mysteries and microscopic details pertaining to names, residential addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, license plates, and other demographic details. This is calledWhen God’s Spirit moves upon a believer we can be endowed with the gift of prophecy. In fact, Apostle Paul encourages that we all prophesy. However, the gift of prophecy does not quantify that a person walks in the office of a Prophet. The individual who walks in the office of the Prophet is an individual who has been called by God to speak on His behalf. The Prophet is an individual who has given themselves to hear from God. Their primary ministry is to reveal the heart of God and equip the Body. Furthermore, Seers are also Prophets, but not all Prophets are Seers. Understanding our calling will help us flow in our prophetic gifting.A prophet does not solely demonstrate the prophetic through utterance. Many Prophets prophesy through their creative abilities, such as, musicians, writers, and artists. Also, the prophets Ezekiel and Agabus often demonstrated their prophetic ability through prophetic acts.

In this season, we are learning to excel with prophetic fluidity and accuracy that is anchored in sound Biblical teaching and grounded in the Word of God as we witness God’s supernatural power “come alive” from deep within the womb of God’s Prophetic Matrix as the Holy Spirit cultivates our gifts from the inside out.”

Prophetic Dimension examines the scope, depth, and vast spectrum of the prophetic, its functions and dynamic works….

Life in the Spirit is naturally supernatural. As we seek God, in this season, we will soar to a higher prophetic dimension in which it’s common to receive a word from God. In this season, God is raising up a prophetic culture that will transform the prophetic landscape of the Body of Messiah.”

Prophetic Dimensions unveils the deeper realms, depths, and dimensions of the prophetic ministry. As an indispensable reference, this comprehensive text is something no prophetic person should be without. It intelligently and skillfully explains the function and responsibilities of local church prophets and those who desire to prophesy in the global arena.To purchase your copy of Prophetic Dimensions, please CLICK HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc