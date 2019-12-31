Credit: Jamie Rohrbaugh

Beloved, are you excited about this new year, 2020? You should be! The Lord has some major things in store for YOU, His beloved child. If you’re curious about what exactly He would like to do in your life, this is the word the Lord gave me for you for 2020:

I heard the Lord say….

2020 is the year of hearth and home. 2020 is a year in which I am healing you through your own efforts. I am directing you right now to take steps toward your own healing. I am teaching you the way you should go.

I have already obliterated the things that stood in the way of your progress. You have passed the test. I repeat, you have passed the test. The test was a test of healing, and you didn’t even know it. The test was heart surgery. You have allowed Me to perform surgery on your heart, and now you are in a position to recover.

Positioned to Recover:

In 2020, your recovery shall be swift and sure. You already know what you should do, and now you will want to do it. Follow your desires to obey Me; be assured that you can push other things out of your schedule with no negative repercussions. Obey Me, and Me only. Steward yourself well and recover your health, your wholeness, your sanity, your margin in your schedule, and your peace and calm in the midst of chaos.

In 2020, however, your calendar will not fit as many things on it. Just know your reduced capacity is from Me. Fear not; it is not a reduced capacity to be less effective. It is, instead, a reduced capacity to be busy. Busyness, for its own sake, is not from Me.

In 2020, I am repairing the breaches and elevating, or raising again, the walls that have been torn down. I am anointing you to be at home. This is because I am healing and repairing things at the core level, and I need you in your environment of comfort to do it.

God Is Our Hedge:

During this healing season, allow Me to hedge you in. My hedging looks like lots of extra time with Me. You will sometimes have no peace about taking on additional ‘good’ things. You will find no flow in busyness and lack of margin in your schedule. You will find yourself compelled into rest by My Spirit. My hedge around your life is a healing hedge. It is a restful hedge and a peaceful one. Look for Me to provide ways for you to rest that are better and greater than you could ever provide for yourself.

In 2020, I am rebuking the destroyer for your sake. I am anointing you to make changes you have always wanted you to make. My conviction has reached your heart now and has found good ground. You see My eternal purpose and are able to sustain it now. So in 2020, you will come out of league with the devil in all your habits. You will find Me purifying your life as you cooperate with Me. This will not happen without effort on your part, but I will provide all of My anointing that you want and need.

You have to steward My anointing well, though. I will not make decisions for you; it is high time for you to stand on your own two feet and choose to please Me and live for My eternal purposes. These things are not too hard for you, they are near you; in your heart and in your mouth.”

The enemy has tried to use your own habits to destroy you, but in 2020, you will find that I am removing the next onion-layer of hurts and wounds in your life. As you focus on Me each day, the hurts and wounds that you didn’t even know were there will fall away, and your daily life will become more purposeful.”

Restoring The Foundations:

I am restoring your foundations in 2020. If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do? (Psalms 11:13). You need your foundation to be set properly and in good order! Your foundations have been rocked over the last few years, but you are still standing – for you have been built upon a Rock, and the Rock is Me.

You have some cracks in your foundation, and the cracks in your foundation are stress fractures, brought on by tectonic earthquakes in the atmosphere and daily life around you. Never fear, though. These stress fractures may hurt right now but I will not allow your foot to be moved. I am healing the fractures (and scar tissue) in your foundations that have been brought on by the reeling of your world, and I am healing you of the pain in 2020. By the end of 2020, I will have healed you so completely that there will not even be a scar. In 2020, you will see Heaven like you have never seen Heaven before!

I heard the Lord say, 2020 is your year of health and of receiving. My components for your healing this year are:

• Lots of time with Me

• Rest in your schedule

• Margin in your schedule

• Exercise and purposeful choices

• Quietness

• Surrounding yourself with godly friends who run in the same lane as you – a community with whom you share your life with.

