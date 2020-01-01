New Year 2020 begins an era of clarity and 2020 vision spiritual vision . In this season, it is very important that we watch the words that we speak. Our words must align with God’s destiny and vision for us. Our words carry weight, for good or for evil. The ministering angels that God has assigned to us are waiting for our commands to bring forth the manifestation of what God has promised us. In like manner we also give the destructive forces of the kingdom of darkness permission to access our lives by the words that we speak. New Year 2020 is an era of declaration and decree . It is important in this season to speak in agreement with God’s word. — Kenyette Mills”

When we are abiding in God—obeying His Word, seeking Him with all our hearts, loving Him and others—we have the right to utilize the ministry of angels God has provided. It’s part of our salvation package! He provided these powerful beings to aid us on the earth, to bless us, and to minister to us.

Prophecy is angelic networking and angels give authority over a prophecy being given. A word of prophecy is often given with the aide of angelic assistance and information. Angels work within a word of prophecy and wait for a command over every word. — Prophet Edd Branson”

Psalm 34:7:</p> <p><span style="color: #732424;"><span id="en-NKJV-14396" class="text Ps-34-7"><em>“The angel of the </em><span class="small-caps divine-name"><em>Lord</em></span><em> encamps all around those who fear Him, </em></span><span class="text Ps-34-7"><em>And delivers them.”</em></span></span></p> <h3 style="text-align: left;">Command Your Angels:</h3> <p style="text-align: justify;">You have been given the authority to can command your angels to move on your behalf to carry out the God’s will concerning you. <span style="color: #3366ff;">(<a style="color: #3366ff;" href="https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+103%3A20&version=NKJV">Psalm 103:20</a>)</span>.</p> <p>Hebrews 1:14:<br /> <span style="color: #732424;"><em>“Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation?”</em></span></p> <h3 style="text-align: left;">Pray for Angels:</h3> <p style="text-align: justify;">When you ask God to deploy your angels, He will do so. In Mark 26:52-53, Yeshua said that God would have sent twelve legions of angels to His rescue had He asked for them. Prayer will release angels on your behalf. Every time you leave your house, ask that angels protect you in every vehicle you ride in, every building you walk in, and every situation.</p> <p>Matthew 26:53b:<br /> <span id="en-NKJV-24107" class="text Matt-26-52"> </span><span style="color: #732424;"><span id="en-NKJV-24108" class="text Matt-26-53"><span class="woj"><em> “….do you think that I cannot now pray to My Father, and He will provide Me with</em></span> <span class="woj"><em>more than twelve legions of angels?</em></span></span></span></p> <h3>Call On The Name of Yeshua:</h3> <p>Call on the name of Yeshua. Angels respond to the name above all names and will come to your rescue. The Name of Yeshua is powerful! When you’re in a situation where you need help, call on His Name.</p> <p>Philippians 2:10-11:</p> <p style="text-align: justify;"><span style="color: #732424;"><em>“T</em><span id="en-NIV-29402" class="text Phil-2-10"><em>hat at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,</em></span><span class="indent-1"> <span class="text Phil-2-10"><em>in heaven and on earth and under the earth,</em></span></span><span id="en-NIV-29403" class="text Phil-2-11"> <em>and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord,</em></span><span class="indent-1"> <span class="text Phil-2-11"><em>to the glory of God the Father.</em></span></span></span></p> <h3 style="text-align: left;">Thank God for His Help:</h3> <p style="text-align: justify;">When you trust and believe that God will send His angels to help you (Psalm 91:11), you are receiving their intervention by faith. Thank Him and praise Him because He has given His angels charge over you. Thank Him for providing you with an entire army to enforce what is rightfully yours.</p> <p style="text-align: justify;">Isn’t it good to know you don’t have to depend on your own abilities for protection and deliverance? Get your angels involved in your life.</p> <p style="text-align: justify;">Psalms 91:11:</p> <p><span style="color: #732424;"><em>“</em><span id="en-NKJV-15407" class="text Ps-91-11"><em>For He shall give His angels charge over you, </em></span><span class="text Ps-91-11"><em>To keep you in all your ways.”</em></span></span></p> <blockquote> <p style="text-align: justify;"><em>God’s will is for you to enjoy everything that He has provided for your through Yeshua. God will provide you with all the help that you’ll ever need!”</em></p> </blockquote> <p><span class="chapter-3"><span class="text Ps-144-1">Revelation 4:8b:</span></span><br /> <span style="color: #872e2e;"><em>“Day and night they never stop saying: “ ‘Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty,’who was, and is, and is to come.”</em></span></p> <h3>Assignment:</h3> <p>PRAY – Let’s build our spiritual endurance by praying an hour each day.</p> <p>JOURNAL –Write in your prayer journal. Wait in the presence of the Lord. Hear what God is saying to you about the plans that He has for you. We are training our ear to hear from God. Speak out in prayer concerning that which Abba has shown you. You are strengthening your prophetic voice.</p> <p>REMAIN FOCUSED – We are accomplishing a great work in the realm of the Spirit! Let us cancel every assignment of distraction or discouragement that would hinder our progress over the next 40-days.</p> <h3>Prayer:</h3> <blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;"><em>Father, I thank You that You have created (angels) ministering spirits to minister to me on the earth just like they ministered to Yeshua when He walked the earth. Father, please activate angels on assignment in my life to help me do what You’ve called me to do. Father, I thank You that You hear my prayers. Additional Resources:

Worship Experience:

