There’s a private place reserved for the lovers of God, where they sit near Him and receive the revelation-secrets of His promises.”

Psalms 25:14:

“The LORD confides in those who fear him; he makes his covenant known to them.”

In this inspiring video devotional Kenyette Mills shares the beauty of abiding in the secret place. Please click below to view.

Abiding In The Secret Place (Part 2) -There’s a place in God where the troubles of the world will not find you.

Psalms 91:1

“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of Almighty!”

