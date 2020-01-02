Credit: Dr. Cindy Trimm Ministries

Change Your Words: Change Your Destiny – The School of the Mouth – Part 2

Change Your Words:

Romans 8:19:

“Creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God.”

The whole universe is waiting for you and I to take dominion, speak out, and give instruction. That’s what we were created to do! All of creation waits in anticipation for God’s called out and anointed ones to bring it back into alignment with the Creator’s original intent—to declare His glory to the nations. (See Isaiah 25:3 and 66:19.)

Change Your Mind:

The quality of your life is determined by the quality of your thoughts. The reality you are experiencing right now—and therefore the direction your life is presently moving in—is a byproduct of how you’ve interpreted your personal history.

You choose the narrative. You choose the kind of stories your mind plays over and over; the scripts of those reruns are written and directed by you. You have complete sovereignty over the territory of your mind.”

If you want to change your life, change your words – change your mind — change the thoughts that make up your inner dialogue. Why? Because, the stories you tell yourself about what has been, set the stage for what is possible. Likewise, the thoughts you think about who you are determine who you will become. You will never become more tomorrow than who you think you are today (Proverbs 23:7; 4:23).

Change Your Destiny:

Every word you speak is pregnant with regal, creative power. You were created in the image of God, and one thing we know about God is that His Word carries immense creative power and always accomplishes what He intends it to. Through the Prophet Isaiah, God said, “So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent.” (Isaiah 55:11).

God spoke, and from “nothingness” came everything that exists in the physical universe. Hebrews states that, “The worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible” (Hebrews 11:3).

Your words are powerful….

Your every decree is pregnant with the power to revolutionize your life. Words are worth your attention. Be mindful of what you are proclaiming, declaring, and asking. Your words create a spiritual force that pulls the manifestation of what you speak—good or bad, blessing or cursing—from other realms, regions, and dimensions. Words have power, presence, prophetic implications, and no geographical limitations. Once released into the atmosphere, they do not disappear and dissipate.

So, choose to steer your life into blessings by filling the atmosphere around you with words of faith and victory. Speak life into your dead areas—speak light where there may be darkness—you’ll be amazed at what God’s words in your mouth will do! Focus on what you are saying about yourself and others. Speak change over negative circumstances. Come into agreement with what God has already said in His Word about you and your situation. Get God’s Word on it! Then, fill your mouth with His promises and change your world!

“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful.” (Hebrews 10:23)

Additional Resources:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc