Prophetic Mentoring With Lana Vawser:

Did you know thatwe were created to hear from God? God made us to abide in a love relationship with Him, wherein He desires to speak with us at all times. Therefore, we have the access to hear Him speak to us at all times, because we are filled with His Spirit!

If you’re looking to grow deeper in your intimacy with God and to engage in prophetic mentoring. I’d love to invite you to join me in my new e-course, “The Prophetic Voice of God.” In this e-course, I share personal stories about how hearing from God changed my life, along with encouraging scripture and practical methods to hear God for yourself.

Now is the time to say “yes” to Him so He can radically transform your life from the inside out!

Through 10 weeks of teaching and practical insights, you’ll learn:

The common ways God speaks to us, and how to Biblically, tune into the revelatory realm.

How to apply God’s words for healing in your heart

How to overcome common barriers to a prophetic life

How to deal with doubt, anxiety, and confusion as you seek God’s voice

When to share what you hear and when to hold those words close to your heart

How to discern if you’re truly hearing God’s voice

I’ve included:

10 Video lessons in which you will learn to cultivate a deeper intimacy with God and step into your true identity as a son or daughter!

A digital copy of my book which empowers you to hear God by tuning into He uniquely speaks to you

An individual workbook which activates your prophetic voice and process what God is doing in your heart

3 Live Q&A times where I will answer your personal questions about growing in your prophetic gift

I’ll be praying that the Lord would bless you as you take new steps to deepen your relationship with Him! God loves you and is so eager to share His heart with you. Will you join me?

I’m so expectant of how God is going to transform your heart through this time together, and I pray that you’d experience a fresh revelation of His love through this course.

Please CLICK HERE to begin this prophetic e-course.

Blessings,

Lana Vawser

