Decade 2020: What Are Leading Prophetic Voices Saying?
God is calling His Bride to a place of deep humility and maturity in this season. The reverent fear of the Lord, awe, and wonder is returning to the Church. For those who are willing to linger in His presence, God is releasing prophetic revelation and strategies for this new season. The word “revelation” is defined as an act of revealing or communicating divine truth. In this season, God is opening the portals of the revelatory realm. ‘
Daniel 2:22:
“He reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with him”
In this video, twenty leading Prophets share their heart for the decade 2020 & beyond.
4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc