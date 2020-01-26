Credit: Bishop Bill Hamon

2020: The Decade of The Prophets:

A Prophets’ word brings supernatural victory! “…Believe in the Lord your God and you shall be established; believe and remain steadfast to His prophets and you shall prosper” (2 Chr. 20:20). King Jehoshaphat and Judah won a great victory by acting on the word of the prophet. The spoils from the dead army brought great prosperity and peace, and all nations feared them after God fought for Judah.

Prophet Isaiah prophesied the defeat of the Assyrian’s war against Judah, and God sent one of His war angels who killed 185,000 Assyrian soldiers in one night. “And by a prophet the Lord brought Israel out of Egypt, and by a prophet was [Israel] preserved” (Hosea 12:13).

Prophets guide and protect God’s people by revealing the thoughts, purposes, timing and personal word of God, and by ministering His mighty power to them and their situation.

The Mouth of The Lord:

The Hebrew calendar year is 5780, which is represented by the letter “peh,” meaning “mouth.” It is the 17th letter of the Jewish alphabet and symbolizes victory. It is through the mouth of the prophet that the personal and national word of the Lord is proclaimed. God spoke to Prophet Moses, “Now therefore, go, and I will be with your mouth and teach you what you shall say” (Ex. 4:12). God declared to Prophet Jeremiah, “…Behold, I have put My words in your mouth” (Jer. 1:9).

This is the decade where the company of prophets will be the mouth of the Lord, speaking God’s directive to individuals and nations.“

The Double-Portion Year & A Great Divide:

Only every 100 years do the double numbers 1818, 1919 and 2020 appear. For God’s prophetic people, it will be a double-portion year (Is. 61:7). It will be a year of new beginnings. New times and purposes of God will be launched.”

It will not be just another year, but a KARIOS year; a pivotal year when the battle between right and wrong will become more intense. Groups and nations will either swing more to wickedness or righteousness; to light or to darkness. They’ll either become more like the anti-Christ or the Body of Christ. Churches will either become like the Laodicean church – lukewarm and passive – or they will be victorious, supernatural, present-truth, warrior churches, that demonstrate the Kingdom of God in every nation, standing as a witness of the only one true Almighty God, Jesus Christ, Lord of Heaven and Earth (Mt. 24:14; Dan. 4:1-37).

The Second Level:

We are moving into the second level of God’s purpose for His prophets in the 21st century. The restoration movement of 1948 was the first to start teaching that prophets are to be current and active in the Church. In 1986, I published the book “Prophet & Personal Prophecy,“ which revealed the restoration of prophets and the great company of prophets that God was raising up to make ready a people and prepare the way for Christ’s second coming, as the prophet John the Baptist did for Christ’s first coming.

Fivefold ministers must make sure their saints have on their whole spiritual armor and know how to use their spiritual weapons of war. As Jesus reveals His plans and strategies to build His Church to His holy apostles and prophets, He will also use them to bring the revelation of the strategies for winning God’s World War III (Eph. 3:3-5). “Surely the Lord God does nothing, unless He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets.” (Amos 3:7).

Jesus will do nothing in His Church or on planet Earth without first proclaiming it through His prophets. Listen and heed the enlightening and instructive voice of God through His true and mature prophets in 2020.”

Third Reformation & World War III:

The final and greatest battle ever to be fought by King Jesus and His army of saints will bring about the consummation of the ages as described in (Revelation 19:11-21.) It will close out the mortal Church Age and usher in Jesus and His Kingdom saints, who will rule over all the earth (Rev. 5:10; 19:11-21; 20:6; 11:15; 2:26-27; Dan. 4:34-35; 7:9-10, 14, 18, 22, 26-27).

Awake! Put on Your Strength and Prepare for War!

Satan is now planning a “Pearl Harbor Attack” on the Church. He is sending ambassadors (ministers) to keep the Church passive and unaware of what is about to take place in the Church and the nations. It’s like when Joshua and the Israeli army crossed the Jordan and engaged in their military campaign to make the nations of Canaan the nation of Israel.

Now, in like manner, Jesus’ Church army of saints have cssed their Jordan and have entered their military campaign that will not end until these and many other similar Scriptures are fulfilled: Revelation 5:10; Revelation 11:15; 2 Peter 3:13; Hebrew 10:13.

End-Time Harvest:

The time for God’s great end-time harvest has been launched. It will continue to increase until God’s desired harvest is reaped. More souls will be saved during the last 100 years of the Church than have been saved during the whole Church Age. Preparation must be made now for the great harvest. The harvesters must be equipped with God’s World War III weapons of supernatural, Holy-Spirit manifestations. The powerful, supernatural prophesying of the prophets, the miracles of the apostles, and the powerful Gospel preaching of the evangelist are required to reap this greatest harvest ever recorded.

Determining The Destiny of Nations:

Old Testament prophets prophesied God’s word to nations like Israel, Egypt, Babylon and many other nations, which revealed and determined their future and destiny. God declared to Prophet Jeremiah, “…I ordained you a prophet to the nations” (Jer. 1:5). God then decrees that He has set the prophet’s voice with the word of the Lord over the nations and kingdoms: “See, I have this day set you over the nations and over the kingdoms…” (Jer. 1:10). This would include the states and cities within a nation.

Equipping and Maturing The Saints:

Ephesians 4:11-16, shows God’s main commission to prophets, apostles, pastors, evangelists and teachers is for them to equip the saints in their “membership ministry” in the fruit and gifts of the Holy Spirit. It is no longer just a good idea but an absolute necessity for the saints, who will be God’s overcomers manifesting the Kingdom of God, to personally hear these words from Christ Jesus: “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Ministers who know that they are supposed to equip the saints in the character of Christ and manifestations of the Holy Spirit, but do not, will be held accountable on that day.

Mega Grace for Those Committed to The Process:

Father God is giving extra grace and wisdom to His committed and chosen ones to hasten the process of conformity to the likeness of His Son Jesus Christ. God’s highest calling and priority for His sons and daughters is not to do the greatest works but to be transformed into Christlikeness. Jesus needs a certain amount of human beings who have been born again and have grown to the maturity of Christlikeness.

God’s “glory” for Christians is conformity to Christlikeness.”

Dr. Bill Hamon, Founder

Christian International Ministries Network

Website: www.christianinternational.com

Dr. Bill Hamon is the founder of Christian International Ministries. A prophet for over 60 years, he has prophesied to more than 50,000 people and provided prophetic training for nearly 300,000. He has authored seven major books, specializing in the restoration of the Church and what to expect next on God’s agenda. Dr. Bill Hamon is respected by church leaders around the world as a senior leader of the prophetic/apostolic company God is raising up in these last days. He serves as bishop to over 4000 ministers and churches around the world.

To read this Prophetic Word in its entirety, please CLICK HERE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc