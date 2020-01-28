Turn Back The Battle At The Gate:

Isaiah 28:6:

“He will be a spirit of justice to the one who sits in judgment, a source of strength to those who turn back the battle at the gate.”

Prophetically, I believe that we are in a very pivotal-intense season of spiritual warfare concerning the wonderful promises God has in store for us in this new era. I sense that there is a BATTLE AT THE GATE for Decade 2020. The enemy hates what God is doing in the lives of His children. The enemy wants to hinder you from entering into your gates of VICTORY! SO, TURN BACK THE BATTLE AT THE GATE! “

Beloveds, timing is EVERYTHING. Those who are willing to remain STILL for a season, grow, mature, and be strengthened will receive the reward.

Those who are willing to enter into a season of habitation, encounter, and intimacy with Yeshua Messiah, will receive the STRATEGY to turn back the BATTLE AT THE GATE and receive the double-portion that God has in store for us. WAIT FOR IT!

Some of us have been contending for a breakthrough for awhile. Some of us have been fasting and praying for awhile. The situations of life has caused a great deal of hurt and frustrations. In times like these we will become tempted to handle situations in the natural. However, I believe the Holy Spirit is unctioning us to BE STILL in this season. Power belongs to God!

Psalms 62:11:

“One thing God has spoken, two things I have heard: “Power belongs to you, God.”

I hear the Lord say, “WAIT!” “BE STILL!” “Turn back the “BATTLE AT THE GATE.” Enter into a season of intimacy with Him. Then God will confirm to you His wonders, signs, and miracles in your life. Beloveds, wait on Him. Turn Back The Battle At The Gate.

Isaiah 8:18:

“Here am I and the children whom the LORD has given me! We are for signs and wonders in Israel From the LORD of hosts, Who dwells in Mount Zion.”

Powerful Prayer To Turn Back The Battle At The Gate:

ROMANS 11:33:

“Who can measure the wealth and wisdom and knowledge of God? Who can understand His decisions or explain what He does?”

BY THE UNSEARCHABLE DEPTHS OF THY WISDOM, O GOD ARISE FOR MY SAKE IN DECADE 2020 AND CATAPULT ME FROM EVERY VALLEY OF FOOLISHNESS, MEDIOCRITY AND SELF-DECEPTION TO THE MOUNTAIN TOPS OF DISTINCTION AND EXCELLENCE IN EVERY AREA OF MY LIFE, RELATIONSHIPS, CALLINGS, CAREER, BUSINESS AND MINISTRY, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

BY THE UNSEARCHABLE DEPTHS OF THY KNOWLEDGE, O GOD ARISE, AND SHOW ME THE HIDDEN RICHES OF SECRET PLACES FOR MY BREAKTHROUGHS AND PROSPERITY, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

BY YOUR UNFATHOMABLE GOODNESS, O GOD ARISE AND PROMOTE ME BEYOND MY WILDEST IMAGINATIONS IN DECADE 2020, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

BY YOUR INEXHAUSTIBLE RESOURCES AND UNSEARCHABLE GREATNESS, AND BY THE GREATNESS OF YOUR WONDERS WITHOUT NUMBERS (JOB 5:9), O GOD ARISE AND BREAK EVERY CEILING OF LIMITATIONS OVER MY LIFE AND FAMILY IN DECADE 2020, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

FATHER, ANNIHILATE EVERY STRONGMAN AND STRONGHOLD WITHHOLDING MY BLESSINGS IN DECADE 2020, IN YESHUA’S MIGHTY NAME.

FATHER, DESTROY THE POWERS FROM MY FOUNDATION THAT ARE ON ASSIGNMENT TO DEVOUR MY DESTINY. IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF DELIVERANCE, FALL UPON MY LIFE NOW AND DELIVER ME FROM EVERY PRISON OF CAPTIVITY OF THE STRONGMAN OF 2020, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF GLORY, FALL UPON MY LIFE NOW AND WASH AWAY MY SHAME AND REPROACHES IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF VICTORIES, FALL UPON EVERY AREA WHERE I HAVE SUFFERED DEFEATS IN LIFE, AND CONVERT MY DEFEATS INTO RESOUNDING VICTORIES, IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

RAIN OF ABUNDANCE, FALL UPON ME NOW: DELIVER ME FROM MISFORTUNES AND FAMINE NOW AND MAKE ME TO FLOURISH AGAIN THIS NEW YEAR (2020), IN THE NAME OF YESHUA.

I DESTROY EVERY SATANIC VERDICT ISSUED AGAINST MY SUCCESS AND EXCEEDING FRUITFULNESS IN LIFE, IN YESHUA’S MIGHTY NAME,

LIFT UP YOUR HEADS YE’ GATES OF DECADE 2020 AND LET THE KING OF GLORY ENTER MY LIFE, MY HOME, MY FINANCES, MY CAREER, MY RELATIONSHIPS, MY MINISTRY, ETC. I DECLARE THAT THE LORD REIGNS IN EVERY AREA OF MY LIFE. I AM ESTABLISHED IN RIGHTEOUSNESS. I AM FREE FROM EVERY FORM OF OPPRESSION.

Isaiah 54:14:

“In righteousness you shall be established; you shall be far from oppression, for you shall not fear; and from terror, for it shall not come near you.”

IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF YESHUA – AMEN!

Additional Resources:

Let’s go DEEPER in prayer. There are times when God, will lead us into MILITANT INTERCESSION. Through the power of intercession Yeshua equips us to ENTER and POSSESS the Land – and conquer the strongholds keeping us from FREEDOM and FULLNESS.

