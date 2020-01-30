Credit: Kathy DeGraw

Decade 2020: The Lord Says, ‘I Will Propel You Forward!’

UP! and FORWARD! is what I am hearing in the spiritual realm. The Lord is getting ready to move people up and forward and propel them into their prophetic destiny.

You have waited a long time. You have thought, is this day ever going to arrive? You have become discouraged and you have sought the Lord. He has heard your prayers and is getting ready to accelerate you to a position of visibility.

There will be no more lagging behind. You are being positioned for greatness to advance His kingdom.

You have struggled and, even some times, your faith has wavered. But you have truly never given up and God is going to reward you. I see a treasure chest full of gems and jewels. The precious stones represent the ministries He is about to launch and give you.

PROPEL is the word I hear. He is going to propel and launch you into ministry. And just like a boat has a propeller, God is going to be your propeller. He is going to put His force, His wind of the Ruach Ha’Kodesh, the Holy Spirit, behind you, underneath you and within you to propel you forward and launch.”

God says, “Just as a boat launches away from a dock, you are ready to launch from the dock where you have been parked.” Some of you have been at a dry dock, a dry ground, but God says, “No more, no more, for my child.”

The stagnancy you have felt He is now going to use to propel you to the next level. Because you have known the dryness now, you will know the vastness of His plan and purposes for your life. Where men (people) have tried to cheat and rob you from your destiny and ministry calling, God is going to elevate you above your plan and His purposes will be complete.”

There will be no more jealousy, competition and lack. You will not be envious of others because of what He is going to give you. You were diligent to press through for your breakthrough, to press into the deeper things of God, and now He is going to be the God the Bible speaks of who rewards those who diligently seek Him.

He says to continue to seek Him, seek Him, seek Him like you never have before. This new level will release and unleash spiritual warfare, but you can handle it. When you press in and seek Him, He will cover you (Psalms 91). He says to press through for your breakthrough. Great things are coming and He is getting ready to impart into the nations. He is releasing into His people a love for the nations so that you will release His love to the nations.”

Prayer: Heavenly Father, I seal in this prophetic word and call it into activation for your people. I bind and rebuke the devil that he may not steal, kill or destroy any part of this word in your children’s lives, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

