Decade 2020: Will Be Marked by Unlimited Favor and Acceleration

The arrival of 2020 marked the beginning of not just a new year, but also a new decade. As we approached 2020, the Lord began to speak to me about what was coming.

I believe 2020 will be a year marked by the unlimited favor, grace, acceleration, opportunity and resources of God. This is an exciting time to be in the Body of Messiah. However, in order to properly step into this unlimited season, we must also be focused. Not every opportunity that presents itself in 2020 will be a God opportunity. This is why we must walk closely with the Holy Spirit and stay focused on only the things and opportunities He leads us into.

Psalm 127:1 (TPT) says, “If God’s grace doesn’t help the builders, they will labor in vain to build a house.” I think one of the most important keys to success is to only put our hands to what God has graced us for in this season. In 2020, you will labor in vain if you try to build without the grace and the anointing of God. Build in the grace God has given you! This is a season to build!”

Proverbs 13:16 says, “Everything a wise and shrewd man does comes from a source of revelation-knowledge, but the behavior of a fool puts foolishness on parade!” I believe in 2020 that we will need the spirit of wisdom and revelation in order to walk in the fullness that God has for us.

Wise people do not do something just to do something. Wise people do everything with intention and focus. Proverbs 16:3-4 says, “Before you do anything, put your trust totally in God and not in yourself. Then every plan you make will succeed. The Lord works everything together to accomplish His purpose.”

In this unlimited season, we must throw ourselves into what God has called us to do without any hesitation or doubt, fully trusting in the Lord. God works everything out to make sure His children succeed. However, we must stay focused on Him and not let any distraction steal our focus.”

2020 will bring acceleration and advancement to many. In this new year, many will face the hardest test they will ever face, the test of success. Do not fail the test of success! Everything you have been asking the Lord to do, He will do, but we remain focused to steward what God sends to us.

Dr. Myles Monroe said, “You can have what you can manage.” Prepare to be able to manage and steward well what you’re asking the Lord for because you are about to see it manifested in your life! Proverbs 16:9 says, “Within your heart you can make plans for your future, but the Lord chooses the steps you take to get there.” In 2020, we need to listen closely for God’s instructions. We must aim to have every area of our lives be a mirror reflection of what heaven says about us. God will release favor, grace, destiny, and purpose upon His people in a totally new way this year. However, we must be focused!

We must have clarity in 2020 to move forward. We need the kind of clarity that only comes from walking closely with the Holy Spirit. To prepare for what is coming, I encourage you to get structures and systems to keep you focused throughout the year. Keep yourself constantly in fasting and prayer to access this unlimited season in its fullness!”

In Yeshua’s Name Amen!

