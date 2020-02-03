Parasha With Passion is a complete commentary of Torah readings expressing the Father’s heart; inspiring, love, intimacy, motivation, inspiration, encouragement, and deep-devotion towards God. Please enjoy this complete cycle of inspirational Torah readings.”

There are 54 weekly parshahs in an annual Torah reading cycle and the full cycle is read over the course of one year. Each weekly Torah portion takes its name from the first distinctive word in the Hebrew text of the Torah portion, often from the first verse. “