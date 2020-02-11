I AM REACTIVATING THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN KNOCKED-OUT AND AROUND IN THE BATTLES”
This prophetic word is for those of you who have been in battles, whether it’s been a very long battle or a recent battle, the Lord is sending forth ENCOURAGEMENT to you. He’s sending forth an invitation to you to align your faith and agreement with Him.
There is a divine reactivation upon you right now, it is a divine reactivation by the hand of God and by the power of the Spirit. The Lord knows you have been through an intense battle, He knows how hard the battle has been, He knows how you have fought and He knows how ‘knocked around’ you have been in the battle. Many of you are very weary. Many of you are discouraged, disappointed, and hurting. There are others of you who deep down in areas of your heart you have given up the fight, you are too tired from the battle. There are others of you who feel you just cannot believe for more or continue to run. There are others of you who feel so disorientated from the battle you don’t know which way is up. There are others of you who have lost your confidence in the voice of God in your life because there’s been so much disappointment and confusion. There are others of you who are simply exhausted. Whatever level of battle weariness you find yourself in, this word is for you.
The power of His Spirit is upon you now to bring rejuvenation, to bring a great awakening, to strengthen you, to restore you. I heard the Lord say “GET READY FOR RESURRECTION!!!!!”
The resurrection power of God is coming upon you strongly to revive you and cause you to come back into the place of ACTION! Not only is the Lord restoring you and getting you ‘back on your feet again’ but He is reviving and restoring you to stronger than you have ever been in Him.
THESE ARE THE DAYS OF THE EMPOWERED:
I heard the Lord say, “These are the days of the EMPOWERED.”
These are the days of monumental demonstrations of the EMPOWERMENT of the Holy Spirit. The power of the Holy Spirit is going to be displayed in so many grand and stunning ways in this new era and one of them will be in the REPOSITIONING the REVIVAL, the RESTORATION, AWAKENING, and RESURRECTION of those who have been almost crushed and those taken out by the battles.”
The Lord continued to whisper: “RESTORED IN A DAY!!!!”
There was such a realm of faith that surrounded me. I could feel the Lord whispering and challenging His people “Can I restore all and more in a day?”
The POWER of the Holy Spirit is going to be demonstrated so MAGNIFICENTLY as thousands upon thousands of testimonies will arise all over the globe from people who see the hand of the Lord restore ALL and MORE IN A DAY!!!!
MAJOR RESTORATION and REACTIVATION in a MOMENT!!!! Many have been plagued with the sinking feeling of so much time lost and wasted because of so many intense battles, but the Lord wants to encourage His people that there are MIRACLES of restoration and activation in A DAY that are and will continue to take place.
Psalm 40:2-3 – TPT:
“He stooped down to lift me out of danger from the desolate pit I was in, out of the muddy mess I had fallen into. Now he’s lifted me up into a firm, secure place and steadied me while I walk along his ascending path. A new song for a new day rises up in me every time I think about how he breaks through for me! Ecstatic praise pours out of my mouth until everyone hears how God has set me free. Many will see his miracles; they’ll stand in awe of God and fall in love with him!”
There is such a fresh commissioning and mandate upon those of you who have been knocked around and knocked out by the battle. I saw encounters with Jesus taking place in such profound and surprisingly unexpected ways where there will be a fresh commissioning and release of the mandate of heaven upon you.
There is a fresh recommissioning and awakening taking place over many to the mandate of Matthew 28:18-20:
“And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (ESV)
There are new mandates being released from the Lord with specific assignments for this new era upon those of you who have been through these ferocious battles. The restoration and reactivation that is taking place within you will not only set you on your feet again completely restored but position you in a place of empowerment of seeing the wind of the Spirit blow fiercely behind you to cause you to RUN into new territories before you. Many who will run in this hour with the fire of the Holy Spirit will be the most ‘unlikely’ and ‘unexpected’ and their testimonies will be stunning on the power of God bringing restoration and awakening in their lives.”
Romans 8:37 – NASB:
“But in all these things we overwhelmingly conquer through Him who loved us.”
The divine reactivation of God upon those who have been in the ferocious battles is taking place now. You are being branded by the hand of God as UNSTOPPABLE. You are being set to run in victory like never before. You will run in the victory of Christ in the place of OVERCOMING and EMPOWERMENT. The trauma, the pain, the battle wounds, all that you have endured in body, mind, soul, heart and spirit will be healed, revealed, broken off of you and restored by the hand of God in this divine reactivation.”
In Jesus’ MIGHTY Name – Amen!
