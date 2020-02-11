There is a divine reactivation upon you right now, it is a divine reactivation by the hand of God and by the power of the Spirit. The Lord knows you have been through an intense battle, He knows how hard the battle has been, He knows how you have fought and He knows how ‘knocked around’ you have been in the battle. Many of you are very weary. Many of you are discouraged, disappointed, and hurting. There are others of you who deep down in areas of your heart you have given up the fight, you are too tired from the battle. There are others of you who feel you just cannot believe for more or continue to run. There are others of you who feel so disorientated from the battle you don’t know which way is up. There are others of you who have lost your confidence in the voice of God in your life because there’s been so much disappointment and confusion. There are others of you who are simply exhausted. Whatever level of battle weariness you find yourself in, this word is for you.