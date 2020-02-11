The Upper Room Lifestyle: Receive God’s Fresh Fire For This New Apostolic Era:

“And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.”

“And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.” (Acts 4:31)

Recently I heard the Lord say, “Come into the upper room, My fire is falling for the new frontiers.”

There is a weighty invitation from the Lord right now for the people of God to come into the upper room, the place of prayer and waiting on Him like never before, for His fire is falling for the new frontiers.

There is a deep place of encounter awaiting God’s people right now where there is a FRESH COMMISSIONING taking place in the UPPER ROOM for the new frontiers that are before the people of God. There is an invitation to leave behind the noise and distractions and come into the upper room for the fire of God is falling and the Spirit of God is about to fall in such POWER it will cause everything that can be shaken, to be shaken.

I heard the Lord say:

In order for My people to move into the new frontiers they must be in the upper room to receive the FRESH FIRE!”

Answer The Call To The Upper Room & Receive His Fresh Fire For This New Apostolic Era:

The urgency to answer the call to the upper room gripped me. I felt the longing heart of the Lord so strongly. Where you are going, where we are going, we have never been before.

The Lord spoke: “The revelation of My Glory and the revealing of who I am in this new apostolic age is going to mark My people and transform My people. It is the great undoing. It’s the reformation in the revealing of who I AM.”

I see upper rooms all over the earth filled with people on their faces crying out, weeping, undone, groaning, at the revelation of Jesus. Undone by the WEIGHT of His Glory and power.

The Lord spoke: “Out of the encounters with Me in the upper room will come the greatest divine innovations of the new era!!! In the encounters with Me in the upper room My people will have EARS for the NEW ERA”

The Lord spoke: “If My people would just stop, linger, seek, and pray in this new era and set aside distraction, they will SEE what is to come in Me in greater ways. Leave behind your mind of what you “think” it should look like or how it should be, just be with Me and you will SEE. Be with Me and you will SEE and rise up as the EAGLE”

The Commissioning of EAGLES will take place in the Upper Room:

Those words shook me deeply. The commissioning of the eagles will take place from the upper room. He will send out the eagles from the upper room filled with fire, marked by the revelation of Jesus, eyes that see with prophetic vision and clarity for this new apostolic era.

I then looked at the eyes of the eagles and their eyes blazed with heavenly sight. In the upper room, in looking in the eyes of Jesus, the One whose eyes were like flames of fire, had received such an UPGRADE IN SIGHT in the Spirit, they were being sent forth with a heavenly INSIGHT and HINDSIGHT for this NEW ERA.

I heard the Lord say:

“THESE EAGLES WILL BE SENT FORTH TO UNCOVER AND REVEAL MY TRUTH.”

These eagles were being sent forth with eyes of DANIEL 2:22, “He reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with him.”