Credit: Kevin L A Ewing

People Know Your Worth They Just Hope That You Don’t!

At times, God will cause your enemies and haters to see the greatness and potential in you that you’ve failed to see in yourself! When we look back over our lives most of us will come to the realization that our enemies were for the most part always in a better position than us. So the question is, what exactly are they hating on…. Since in reality they are further ahead in many ways…?

The reality is our physical enemies (humans beings) are unknowingly being influenced, persuaded, and led by evil spirits that are fully aware of what God has set aside for us along with what God has called us to be. These same spirits of jealousy, hate, anger, anti-progress and the like, places a demand on their human agents to block, challenge or hinder anything that remotely resembles advancement for you. Many folks are reading this article right now, who should be much further along than they currently are. Sometimes God has to cut the weeds down in your life, so you can see the SNAKES hiding in your life!!!. ALL those that have and are pulling you away from your DESTINY, I prophesy that they shall be removed NOW in Jesus Name. They are LEAVING YOUR LIFE never to return.“

Trust me when I say to you that there is always a spirit behind what’s challenging your efforts. However, a part of that particular spirit’s success is to cause you to focus on the human entity as the source of your contention. Unfortunately, many have accepted Satan’s bate in becoming a bully to your bullies, and enemy to your enemies, and a hater to their haters rather than allowing God to cover and redeem you.

The scriptures clearly say that our real fight is not with flesh and blood (human beings). Instead, we are in a constant battle with (invisible forces) evil spirits of jealousy, pride, adultery, fornication and the like that are operating through human beings to do their bidding in the earth, (Ephesians 6:12)

This is why it is not spiritually wise to become an enemy to your human enemy. Instead, as a believer of Jesus Christ, your primary focus must be recognizing and discerning the myriad of spirits using these folks to challenge and resist you. Secondly, your fight via prayer must be aimed at the spirits of jealousy, hate, discord, or whatever you have determined the operating spirits to be instead of their puppets, which are their human host!

In all honesty, most of the folks that are against you cannot give a valid reason as to why they hate you. More so, their intense jealousy towards you is unwarranted because, more than likely, they are in better positions than you. If asked, by anyone why they hate you so much, the answer would probably be, “I don’t know I just can’t stand them.” Again, just another piece of evidence of an evil spirit influencing them to hate you.

Please, always keep at the forefront of your mind that you are fighting spirits who are using their human agents to block, hinder or hijack the spiritual blessings that God had in place for you before the foundation of the world. If you keep your heart right every storm will run out of rain. Trust God! Pray for your enemies. God is the redeemer. You shall walk in the fullness of all that God has ordained for you. Selah!

