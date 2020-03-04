Credit: CelebritiesBuzz.com From Vision To Fruition Don’t Be Quick To Tell Your Goals Until It’s Done – Negative Energy Can Throw Off Your Goals:

Recently, I saw a quote, “Don’t tell anyone what you’re doing until it’s done. Outside energy can throw off goals.” When I saw it, I realize it makes a lot of sense. People that have negative intentions and don’t want to see you succeed can wish you harm and that may actually affect the outcome of your situation.”

Ecclesiastes: 7:8:

“The end of a matter is better than its beginning, and patience is better than pride.”

We need to be very careful when sharing our ideas with friends and even family members. Some may appear to love you but within, they wish you bad and that can be a source of negative energy that can affect your achievements.

What I’ve personally realized is, anytime I share an idea with someone, I find it hard to accomplish it but when I keep it to myself, I’m able to get myself motivated ’till I get things done. If you can’t trust someone in your circle, you can seek an expert opinion from someone you can trust from somewhere else.

Beloveds, there are some really genuine people out there. God will send you someone you can TRUST. Remain real and authentic and your God sent mentors will mirror that right back to you.

“If you knew how much work God had to do to rebuild my confidence, joy, and peace then you would understand why He would protect His investment in me.”

So, I stopped sharing the dreams God gave me because people would try to poke holes in God’s plan for me or tell me things were impossible. Also, part of the problem also is praise. I try not to talk about things that aren’t finished because, when you do, you’re triggering the same kind of reward mechanisms that you would when you finish.

This has the detrimental effect of making it harder to finish as you’ve already got your “prize.”

Matthew 6:5:

“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.”

Telling The Wrong People Your Goals Can Be A Fatal Mistake:

Luke 2:19:

“But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.”

Humans have tons of dreams, aspirations, and goals which we would like to achieve. And since we are social creatures, we also like to talk about them. But maybe it’s time we stop telling people what our goals are.

The reason why we shouldn’t is because when we tell others what we’re planning to do, it makes us less likely to follow through and actually achieve those goals.

Here’s Why:

In a 2009 study, a group of researchers examined 163 people across three separate tests. Every one of those participants was told to write down their personal goals.

Then the first half of them told everyone in the room about their commitment to this goal. The other half didn’t and kept their mouths shut.

Then everyone was given 45 minutes to work on their goal, but they were told that they could stop at any time.

The results were quite interesting: The group that kept silent about their goals worked on average for the entirety of 45 minutes. After being asked about their progress, they tended to be pretty realistic. Most of them said that they had a lot more work to do before they completed their goal.

The group that told everyone in the room about their goals, had a different story though. They only worked for 33 minutes on average before they quit.

And when they were asked about their progress, they were a lot more confident than the other group. Most of them said that they were pretty close to completing their goal, even though they really weren’t. So this group made much less progress on the goal and yet they felt that they had actually done more.

The researchers concluded that telling people about your goals creates a premature sense of completion. This happens because when you announce your goal to someone, you feel good. And it feels like you’ve actually done something towards achieving that goal, even though you haven’t done anything yet. In other words: Your mind mistakes the talking for doing. As far as I’m concerned there are three types of people:

1st: Those who don’t take action and yet, tell everyone about their goals. This is your typical New Year’s resolutionist. They tell everyone how they are going to improve themselves, but they don’t really do anything.

2nd: Those who take action and tell everyone. These are productive people but tend to be obnoxious. They get stuff done, but they are constantly bragging to others how amazing they are. Basically they’re full of themselves.