Growing Pains & Fresh New Mantles:

Psalms 27:13-24:

“I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”

In the crucible of hiddeness God develops our character. However, when we circumvent the process of hiddeness we become leafy trees with no fruit. Lasting fruit is produced thru patience and resistance. Accept the process… Submit to it… Don’t give up… Keep praying… Keep fasting… Keep rejoicing… Let the weight of Gods GLORY fall upon you… upon your circumstances…. upon your thoughts… upon your emotions… and bring you to a place of lasting peace, maturity, and victory.

Romans 5:4-5:

“We know that suffering {resistance} produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”

Sometimes God uses resistance, pain, and patience, to produce perseverance. In the development process, God does not waste our pain. God uses resistance to groom us, train us, and reveal His GLORY. There is rarely a path of least resistance in the Kingdom. We must OVERCOME. We must PUSH THROUGH resistance.

Beloveds, the enemy can not take what God has promised you. So, do not lose heart during times of resistance. The plan of the enemy is for us to focus on pain and resistance. So, don’t focus on what you see. We must focus on eternity.

Oftentimes, when we experience heavy resistance concerning a breakthrough, that breakthrough will reveal the weight of God’s glory! This is the reason why we don’t lose heart when we experience resistance. We don’t focus on what we see. We set our focus on things eternal.

Luke 18:1:

“Then Jesus told his disciples a parable to show them that they should always pray and not give up.”

Beloveds, God is releasing a second-wind and strengthening for persistence. PRAY AGAIN! DECREE AGAIN! DECLARE AGAIN! Be strengthened man of God. Be strengthened woman of God. God’s promises never fail and never will.. That which God has spoken, the promises and the breakthrough are about to come to pass.

Prophetic Word By Lana Vawser: The Lord is declaring that the shift is happening now and you shall see the FAITHFULNESS of God demonstrated in the fulfillment of His Word in ways you have NEVER seen. My people shall overcome through demonstration of My Faithfulness. I will bring that which I have spoken to pass. The tears that these flare-ups of resistance have caused in the last few weeks, shall now be tears over my FAITHFULNESS. Isaiah 55:11: “…So is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.”

A Fresh Mantle:

The battle of resistance is not just because of the Word of the Lord coming to pass in the lives of His people but there is a FRESH MANTLING that is taking place in the breaking through into the promises of God. This has been a MAJOR threshold that many of you have been battling to crossover into. This is going to be one of the greatest areas of your ministry that has been ordained by the Lord.

Friends, I want you to hear this. The VERY AREA that the enemy has come against you with is the VERY AREA God is releasing a new mantle upon you. In the breakthrough begin to partner with Him in new ways to bring breakthrough to others. There are new ministries being birthed right NOW in these breakthroughs that are going to commission many into their destiny in new ways, taking many to a new level of anointing and new move of the Spirit of God within their ministries.

The areas where many of My people have had intense battles over their lives, with an area where the giant won’t bow. Well, not only will the giant now bow, but this will also be the area of the GREATEST MOVE of My Spirit that they have ever seen.”

THE MAGNITUDE OF THESE MANTLES WILL MAKE SENSE TO MY PEOPLE WHY THE BATTLE HAS RAGED!!!”

“It’s OVER! It’s OVER! It’s OVER! The battle with this giant and its continual flare up’s is OVER! It’s time to move into what I have promised you. It’s time for you to move into a realm of seeing and experiencing My faithfulness in this barren, dry, dead area of your life in supernatural ways. It’s coming to life! My resurrection power is bringing it to life and this is the area where the birthing of these new mantles begin.” AMEN

