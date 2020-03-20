Credit: Gynda Lomax

Do Not Let Him Convince You:

More plagues are coming, and not only in judgments. There will be some created by men inspired by the Evil One, designed to take control.

The Evil One aspires to control all the world so he can eradicate all that is of Me. You must set your hearts to understand and do all you can to prevent this, that you may witness to others for longer. In time, he will appear to have won for a short while, then the end of all things comes and I will destroy him and all those who help him.

Whatever you see, do not let the Evil One convince you it was Me. He has a plan to blame all that is evil on Me, the one true God. He will be convincing and those who do not know Me will believe him and lose their souls. Be aware!

You will see many lose their lives in times to come and at times they will be those you love. Do not let him convince you it was Me, or My will. If you know Me, you will know I take no pleasure in the death of My saints.”

2 Thessalonians 2:2-4:

“That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.”

1 Timothy 4:1:

“Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils…”

Ezekiel 18:32:

“For I have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord God: wherefore turn yourselves, and live ye.”

Revelation 13:7:

“And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.”

Fire On The Altar Intercession For The Nations:

