Greetings Beloveds,
Do you remember the movie the Wizard of Oz? Dorthy and her friends followed the yellow brick road to reach the Emerald City in order to meet the great Wizard of Oz.
However, much to their dismay, after reaching the Emerald City, Dorothy and her friends discovered that the Wizard of Oz was just a man manipulating and scheming behind the scenes.
Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtain:
What if someone told us that what we see going on in our world today is much like the movie, The Wizard of Oz?
What if someone told us that global pandemics were the result of something more sinister going on behind the scenes?
What if someone told us that global pandemics were satanic agendas to collapse economies, promote fear, and political unrest? You ask, why would anyone want to purposely create poverty and civil unrest?
The Answer: From the beginning of time, Satan has attempted to usurp Gods authority to create his own kingdom: (Genesis 3; Isaiah 14:13).
The Hegelian Dialetic: Order Out of Chaos:
What if someone told you that in order to establish a new order of things – the old order had to collapse? This is nothing new. This is found in an old method of dominance called the Hegelian Dialectic: Order Out of Chaos.
Throughout the ages, the enemy has mastered the art of creating disorder behind the scenes. The stage has been set to dull the senses, lull to sleep, create hysteria, and distract us with worries about our mortgages, car payments, and putting food on the table.
What if someone told us, that when the economy recovers – and it will – and the the global pandemic(s) are staved – and they will be. As quickly as these virus’ have appeared they will disappear. What if we returned quickly to our normal lives as if nothing ever happened unaware that satanic agendas were put into place, because we had our eyes on the candy – not the candy man? What if all this were true?”
Return, Repentance & Revival:
Beloveds, I truly believe that how we respond to this pandemic will determine the outcome. We must return to the Lord, repent of our sins, and pray for revival. Do not PANIC! Do not FEAR! The way many are panicking, people will be running to accept the mark! Be at peace! God is our source! God will provide for His people! Let’s allow God to RECONDITION our hearts!”
Dismantling Satanic Agendas:
Let’s Pray: Pray With Authority. Let’s pray in our prayer language and in our understanding. We must pray aggressively against the evil agendas going on behind the scenes that are meant to kill, steal, and destroy.
In the name of Yeshua, and by His shed Blood, I declare that according to (Galatians 6:17) that I am marked, protected and favored by God. Therefore neither man nor spirit shall trouble me. In Yeshua’s name!
In Yeshua’s name, I send the fire of God to the camp of satanic agendas assigned against my life, my family, my employment, this government, and this nation. In Yeshua’s name!
By the power of the Blood of Yeshua, I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to erase every evil every global pandemic. In the name of Yeshua and in the Spirit and power of Elijah I call forth fire from heaven to annihilate such assignments and agendas. In the name of Yeshua!
I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to dissipate every evil shadow over this nation, the economy, the government, my community, and all those in authority. Father PREVAIL against every satanic agenda to destroy the economy through a government shutdown and furlough! Let every satanic agenda operating against this nation be destroyed in Yeshua’s name!
I appropriate the Blood of Yeshua to destroy every evil arrow of sickness, disease, and persecution targeted at my life, my family, and this nation. Father, deliver us from the assignments of the enemy and from violent and blood-thirsty men. In Yeshua’s name!
In the name of Yeshua, by the power of His shed Blood, I erase every evil mark of sickness, illness, disease, accident, injury, sorrow, grief, and pre-mature death. In the name of Yeshua, I decree the total annihilation of such assignments. In Yeshua’s name.
In the name of Yeshua, in the spirit and power of Elijah, I call forth fire from heaven to annihilate every satanic agenda that would derail the children of God and this nation. I command the total annihilation of such assignments. In the name of Yeshua!
In the name of Yeshua, and in the spirit and power of Elijah, I call forth fire from heaven to annihilate the enemy’s assignment against the Kingdom of God and His servants… Let Your kingdom come and Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven – in our lives – In the name of Yeshua.
Yeshua please destroy all demonic harassment and dismantle all satanic agendas against my life and in this nation. In Yeshua’s name – AMEN!
In the name of Yeshua, I appropriate the voice of the Blood of Yeshua (Hebrews 12:24) to speak for me, my family, and this nation…. Lord, please put Your WORD against the enemy’s word concerning this nation and the destiny of Your people.
