Greetings Beloveds,

Do you remember the movie the Wizard of Oz? Dorthy and her friends followed the yellow brick road to reach the Emerald City in order to meet the great Wizard of Oz.

However, much to their dismay, after reaching the Emerald City, Dorothy and her friends discovered that the Wizard of Oz was just a man manipulating and scheming behind the scenes.

Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtain:

What if someone told us that what we see going on in our world today is much like the movie, The Wizard of Oz?

What if someone told us that global pandemics were the result of something more sinister going on behind the scenes?

What if someone told us that global pandemics were satanic agendas to collapse economies, promote fear, and political unrest? You ask, why would anyone want to purposely create poverty and civil unrest?

The Answer: From the beginning of time, Satan has attempted to usurp Gods authority to create his own kingdom: (Genesis 3; Isaiah 14:13).

The Hegelian Dialetic: Order Out of Chaos:

What if someone told you that in order to establish a new order of things – the old order had to collapse? This is nothing new. This is found in an old method of dominance called the Hegelian Dialectic: Order Out of Chaos.

Throughout the ages, the enemy has mastered the art of creating disorder behind the scenes. The stage has been set to dull the senses, lull to sleep, create hysteria, and distract us with worries about our mortgages, car payments, and putting food on the table.

What if someone told us, that when the economy recovers – and it will – and the the global pandemic(s) are staved – and they will be. As quickly as these virus’ have appeared they will disappear. What if we returned quickly to our normal lives as if nothing ever happened unaware that satanic agendas were put into place, because we had our eyes on the candy – not the candy man? What if all this were true?”

Return, Repentance & Revival: