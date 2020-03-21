We Have No Food for You: Insiders on Food Supply Shortages During Global Pandemic:

Farmers and ranchers are in fear of labor shortages resulting from quarantines. Without labor, “We do not have food to feed you.” The DEMAND SHOCK from virus panic is MASKING a true SUPPLY SHORTAGE — buyers and grocers indicate they are unable to purchase enough food to keep their shelves stocked.

GLOBAL PANDEMIC SURVIVAL TIPS: Perhaps, those who are able, could plant gardens and share with your neighbor. Support your local farmers markets. Visit your local farm for a fresh supply of dairy products, honey, and grass fed chicken and beef.”

Beloveds, I truly believe that how we respond to this pandemic will determine the outcome. We must return to the Lord, repent of our sins, and pray for revival. Do not PANIC! Do not FEAR! The way many are panicking, people will be running to accept the mark! Be at peace! God is our source! God will provide for His people! Let’s allow God to RECONDITION our hearts!”

Psalms 34:10:

“The young lions suffer want and hunger; but those who seek the LORD lack no good thing.”

Matthew 4:4:

“Man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.”

2 Chronicles 7:14:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

