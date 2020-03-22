The Power Is In The Air:

What is 5G technology? 5G (or 5th Generation) technology refers to the latest innovation in wireless systems with higher speeds. 5G towers and mini-stations are being installed throughout cities and neighborhoods to make high speed networking much faster says experts.

While the earlier (3G-4G) technologies were perfected to create more advanced smartphone technology, 5G technology is designed to not only improve their performance, but to link digital systems with the capability of handling enormous quantities of data in lightning speed. However, the most important 5G applications will be used for military protocols and not for civil use. “

Get ready to operate at lightning speed. 5G technology offers computing and networking combined on the same platform. 5G will surely make our lives more convenient. We would be able to make appointments, order groceries, or call an Uber with a simple voice command without even picking up our Smartphones or using an Alexa device. The ‘POWER’ is in the air!”

Bio-Warfare: What Should We Know About 5G Technology?

I am pretty certain that 5G technology did not cause the spread of the Corona Virus. However, as America and China race towards 5G dominance; bio-warfare may become the weapon of choice.

As quickly as the Corona Virus arrived on the scene, it will quickly dissipate. However, while most of society is preoccupied with hoarding toilet paper and binge watching their favorite television shows on Netflix during quarantine, a technology even more nefarious is on the horizon. He who controls 5G controls the world!

What Are The Risks?

With cellular stations near every neighborhood, are we about to be bombarded with really high frequencies of radiation at short-range intensities?”

Many studies have linked 5G technology’s low-level radiation exposures to a list of adverse biological effects. However, whether we like it or not 5G is coming to our neighborhoods.”

How Can We Protect Ourselves From 5G Radiation Exposure?

Pray: Pray without ceasing. Maintain a (Psalms Chapter 91) lifestyle! Enjoy devotional time with the Lord. Bathe yourself in praise and worship. Read the Word of God daily.

Electro-Magnetic Field (EMF) Shield: Stay educated about wireless technology! Keep your cell phone in a protective EMF case if you must carry it on your person.

Tech Time Out: Take a break. Take a walk. Refrain from using your cell phone for long periods of time.

Fear Not: Remain positive and strong. Continue to improve your well being through prayer, positive thinking, and forgiveness. Pamper your spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical health.

Eat Locally Grown Produce & Food Products: Food born from our soil can improve our well being and it is good for the environment.

Love: Focus on loving yourself and those around you. Love has a profound effect on our health. Love can shield us from darkness and negative energy.

Enjoy The Sunlight & Nutrition: We often forget how powerful sunlight is for our health. In addition to Vitamin D and Vitamin C, super foods can drastically improve our energy, immune systems, emotions, and overall health. They’re infused with antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties: Include the following in your diet: Barley grass, Magnesium, Choline, Inositol, Chlorella, Alfalfa herb, Wheatgrass, Moringa, and Spirulina. The nutrients found in these powerful resources can quickly improve our health and immunity.

Superfoods: Superfoods can quicken your healing and improve your body’s ability to protect itself. Here are some of the most nutrient-filled vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds on planet earth: kale, Swiss chard, dandelion, collard greens, turnip greens, spinach, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, green tea, eggs, turmeric, garlic, ginger, lentils, peas, peanuts, alfalfa, pecans, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, kefir, yogurt, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, and seaweed.

Embrace Nature: Spend at least two hours on a nature walk every week. Spending time in nature can relieve stress, absorb our negative energies, refresh us, improve our immune systems, and nourish our hearts and souls.

Location! Location! Location!: If possible, do not live near a 5G tower or mini-station. Find out about what the 5G plans are for your neighborhood and govern yourself accordingly.

Fire On The Altar: Intercession For The Nations:

