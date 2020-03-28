Cultivating Intimacy With The Bridegroom: The End Times – Part 2

Greetings Beloved,

The greatest REVIVAL as well as the greatest TRIBULATION in history will occur in the generation in which Jesus returns.”

In (Matthew Chapters 24-25), Yeshua (Jesus) taught on the end-times. In (Matthew 24:3-31). Yeshua identified the signs of the times that will indicate the generation of His return.

Yeshua taught that the wheat and tares would grow together and that He would do the separating at the end of the age (Matthew 13:30). The wheat represents mature Believers and the tares represents worldly Belie ers. Yeshua also highlighted the resistance God’s people would encounter (Matthew 24:9) and the need for endurance during hard times (Matthew 24:13).”

Yeshua taught four parables that emphasized how we should prepare for victory in the end times (Matthew 24:32-25:30). In these four parables, Yeshua reveals certain characteristics of His nature. Yeshua reveals Himself as:

Bridegroom: (Matthew 25:1-13) – Yeshua reveals Himself as the Bridegroom with a desire for an intimate relationship with His Bride!

King: (Matthew 25:31) – Yeshua is King! Yeshua has power and authority over everything that exists in this world!

Judge: (Matthew 25:32-46 – Yeshua is the Judge! Yeshua will remove all that hinders love.

Parable One: The Parable of the Fig Tree:

(Matthew 24:32-36):

The Great Tribulation will be the most difficult, yet the most important 3½ years in history. Yeshua commanded His disciples to recognize the signs of the times. He warned that most will not take the time to recognize the “signs” (Matthew. 24:37-39). Yeshua urged His disciples to watch and be spiritually ready in the end times.”

Matthew 24:42-44:

“Watch therefore, for you do not know what hour your Lord is coming. But know this, that if the master of the house had known what hour the thief would come, he would have watched and not allowed his house to be broken into. Therefore you also be ready.”

Watch: This is an exhortation to grow in understanding by watching the biblical signs unfold progressively. Watching includes being an “anointed observer” of what is going on in society, then responding with prayer.

Pray: This is an exhortation to grow in strength in our heart by connecting with Yeshua in intimate conversation.

Parable Two: The Parable of the Faithful and Wise Servant:

(Matthew. 24:45-51):

Yeshua teaches us that there are two types of believers who confess to follow Him. Yeshua challenged us to be diligent to do God’s will in the face of pressure and disappointment.”

Parable Three: The Parable of the Ten Virgins:

(Matthew 25:1-13):

In the Parable of The Ten Virgins, Yeshua emphasizes the need to cultivate intimacy in our relationship with Him, the Bridegroom. God’s people must make the necessary effort to position ourselves in worship, obedience, prayer, the Word, and fasting.

The wise took oil with their lamps. In other words, they pursued acquiring intimacy in their walk with God before anything else. Our relationship with Yeshua is to be the most important aspect of our lives.

Give Us Your Oil: The foolish asked the wise to give them oil to ‘bolster’ their diminishing intimacy and zeal towards the Lord. The wise understood their limitation, knowing that intimacy is not transferable. We must cultivate our own love walk with the Bridegroom.”

Parable Four: The Parable of the Talents:

(Matthew 25:14-30):

In the Parable of the Talents, Yeshua encourages us to be faithful in life and ministry assignments, even when it is hard. Yeshua, wants us to see the value of ministry even in small beginnings. In this parable, Yeshua defined what it means to be wise in stewarding our kingly authority.”

Matthew. 25:23:

“You have been faithful over a few things; I will make you ruler over many…”

Worship Experience:

