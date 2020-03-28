Opening Pandora’s Box:

As the Coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the nations with no end in sight, media outlets from all over the world have indulged in speculation concerning its origins.

An increasing number of commentators from around the geopolitical world have come to believe that the virus is a bioweapon ultimately directed to destabilize emerging economies. While the U.S. points the finger at China. China, Russia, Iran, and other nations of the world are pointing the finger at the U.S.

I believe that at this point, for an average citizen like me, questions regarding who opened Pandora’s Box has become a moot conversation. The question is how do we survive such warfare? Many prophetic voices are saying that we are going to experience a ‘second wave’ of this pandemic that could prove even more dangerous.

Beloveds, fear not! God has chosen us to live at such a time as this. We are living for our eternal reward in heaven! We must remain sold out for Christ! No matter what! Trust God! ABBA Father will either bring us through this or carry us home to be with Him, either way – we WIN!”

Repent! Return! Revival!

2 Chronicles 7:14:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Beloveds, it’s time to lay down our idols. The idols of religion, idols of careers, idols of success, wealth, fame, prestige, and whatever else we have deemed more important than God. God has brought the nations to our knees. Now, it’s time to respond to Him! Repent! Return! Let’s do some spiritual house keeping during this time of quarantine. Let’s get our houses in order. Although the Bridegroom tarries He shall come!” Hebrews 10:37-38: “For, in just a little while, He who is coming will come and will not delay. But my righteous one will live by faith. And I take no pleasure in the one who shrinks back.”

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!”

