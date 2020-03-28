Be not dismayed beloveds, perhaps this shaking has come to re-set our FOCUS on God! Not on MINISTRY, not our PLATFORMS, not on our CALLINGS, not on WORKS, not on the Church Building, not on TITLES, not on our GIFTS, and not on our GOALS. This is a time of re-set! This is a time to focus our attention on being laid-down LOVERS of our King! We must take this time with God seriously! How we respond to God’s drawing just may determine the outcome of this pandemic. This is a time of Repentance and Intimacy with our King!
By this Sunday morning many congregations throughout the world will livestream worship services due to the Covid-19 epidemic. President Trump and the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) urged canceling in-person gatherings of more than 10 people for the next eight weeks. The recommended time-span sweeps through Palm Sunday, Resurrection Sunday, and into May. President Trump also indicated that the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic might stretch into the summer.
Honestly, perhaps some Church doors needed to shut and will remain closed (2 Timothy 3:5). God is not playing with His people. Judgement will begin in the house of the Lord! (1 Peter 4:17) In this hour, God is raising up Burning Ones: Individuals who are on fire for God! Individuals who will go to the highways, the byways, the streets, the alleys, the secret places, bringing the FIRE of REVIVAL to lost souls. Revival is coming to America!
2020: A Year of Preparation & Purification by Lana Vawser:
Friends, things are NOT going to remain the same within the Church once this battle is over! The hand of the Lord is rearranging. God is setting the stage for a MIGHTY move of His Spirit. The Fear of the Lord is being restored to the Church. This is a SELAH MOMENT where the Lord is inviting the people of God back onto the altar!”
This SELAH MOMENT is to be taken seriously! This is a time to fast, pray, seek the Lord, and be DEEP in His Word! Allow the REFINER’S FIRE to purge and purify! This is the moment to position ourselves in preparation for what is to come!
I heard the Lord say, “This is the mighty purging that is taking place and will continue to remove the WORLD from the Church. This is the time for My plumbline words to go forth and bring My people back to the main thing: ME!!!! Knowing Me! Knowing My ways! Walking in My wisdom!”
The Idol of Ministry:
The Lord showed me that in this shaking taking place in the earth, and in the Church, with conferences being cancelled, churches having to suspend meetings or change the way things are done. The Lord (out of HIS LOVE) is exposing idols and one of these idols He showed me was “ministry.”
The fire of God is upon the Church right now. He is examining hearts and convicting hearts where ministry has become a false god and He is shaking that and exposing it, so the Church can be ALIGNED for the greatest move of the Spirit of God that we have ever seen!
A Great And Mighty Day of Trembling Is Upon Us As The Fear of The Lord Is Restored:
The Lord spoke again: “Reformation is upon the Church. Things will not stay the same, this is where everything changes! This is where I am taking man off of thrones! This is where I am dealing with pride and inviting my people into the place of humility before Me.”
The Lord spoke again: “This is the place where the Church is positioned to see Me like they have never seen Me before. Ready or not, HERE I COME! It has arrived and I am longing for My Bride to make herself ready. I am about to step in. I am about to step in with My Glory revealed in the Church and the earth that has NEVER been seen. The idols in the Church have had My people misaligned, so I am calling My people back to Me. Back to the first love. Back to the place of “NOTHING BUT JESUS!”
The Lord spoke again: “I am coming! I am coming as the King of Glory! Ready or not here I come! Church, get ready! Nations are going to TREMBLE not in unholy fear, but the awe and wonder of who I am and My power being demonstrated across the earth. The shaking must come to prepare and set the stage. My people, will you be found ready? I love you My Church and I shake, correct and convict because of My love for you! Those that have eyes to see and ears to hear will SEE that this is the moment to get right with Me and allow Me to prepare and purify for the revealing of My nature and power in the earth!”
