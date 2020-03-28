Last week as I sat with the Lord and I could see and hear all the fear in the atmosphere, the Lord said to me “Lana, listen closely, can you hear the sound of reformation? Can you hear the sound of the trembling awe?”

“He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver, and he will purify the sons of Levi and refine them like gold and silver, and they will bring offerings in righteousness to the LORD.”

“This is the place where the Church is positioned to see Me like they have never seen Me before. Ready or not, HERE I COME! It has arrived and I am longing for My Bride to make herself ready. I am about to step in. I am about to step in with My Glory revealed in the Church and the earth that has NEVER been seen. The idols in the Church have had My people misaligned, so I am calling My people back to Me. Back to the first love. Back to the place of “NOTHING BUT JESUS!”

“Reformation is upon the Church. Things will not stay the same, this is where everything changes! This is where I am taking man off of thrones ! This is where I am dealing with pride and inviting my people into the place of humility before Me.”

