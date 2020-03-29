Passover 2020: God Will Purify The Sons on Levi!

Malachi 3:3:

“He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver, and he will purify the sons of Levi and refine them like gold and silver, and they will bring offerings in righteousness to the LORD.”

AN OPEN HEAVEN: Passover 2020 will be a very strategic karios moment. Passover 2020 is a time of visitation during a plague, much like the first Passover in the Book of Exodus. This year Passover begins sundown Wednesday April 8th through April 16th. I believe that our posture of repentance during this season is very important! It is time to prepare for this visitation from the Lord! As we prepare our hearts for Passover, let us remember the POWER of God displayed at the first Passover, when God rescued the children of Israel from the spirit of death, the final judgement of Egypt.”

As Passover approaches, church doors remain closed due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Honestly, perhaps some Church doors needed to shut and will remain closed (2 Timothy 3:5). God is not playing with His people.

FOR TOO LONG we have BOWED DOWNED to Names, Fame, Fortune, Money, Men, Platforms, Pleasures & Idols! We have bowed to all of these ‘little kings’ & no longer bow to the KING OF KINGS! The Heart of God is GRIEVED!! In this hour…God has allowed an infection (VIRUS) of the crowns (CORONA) of this world!! He’s SHUTTING DOWN the worship of ‘little kings’ & their Crowns……

God is shutting down Fame, Platforms, Money, Pleasures, & Systems of this world & Every other Kingdom that tries to be KING, wear a CROWN & comes to take His GLORY!!!! God is saying ….. cast your infected crows & Bow ONLY to JESUS… KING OF KINGS, LORD OF LORDS & KING OF GLORY!!! HE REIGNS FOREVER!!!! God is saying…. I need your ATTENTION!!! I need you to COME BACK TO ME… Bow down & worship ME ONLY … THE KING!!!” [Credit: Apostle Sylvia Cunningham]”

In September 2019, Chuck Pierce prophesied that a ‘massive plague-like invasion’ will test us through Passover. In January 2020, God spoke again that there would be a “massive plague-like invasion” that would test us through Passover. As God’s kingdom people, we must always hear what the Spirit of God is saying to the Church.

Exodus 12:13:

“The Blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see the Blood, I will PASS OVER you. No destructive plague will touch you when I strike Egypt.”

This shaking has come to re-set our FOCUS on God! This is a time of re-set! This is a time to focus our attention on being laid-down LOVERS of our King! We must take this time with God seriously! How we respond to God’s drawing just may determine the outcome of this pandemic. This is a time of Repentance and Intimacy with our King!”

Beloveds, the precious BLOOD of JESUS is able to heal, deliver, defend and protect God’s children from this Covid-19 epidemic. Today, let us REND our hearts, REPENT of our sins, FORGIVE all offenses, and SANCTIFY ourselves. God is PURIFYING the sons of LEVI! God is PURIFYING His Church! God is PURIFYING the NATIONS. AWE, TREMBLING, and the FEAR of the LORD, is returning to the nations! I truly believe that how we as God’s people respond to this epidemic will determine the outcome. Let’s not panic! Let’s not walk in fear! Let us allow God to recondition our hearts!”

Additional Resources:

Worship Experience:

No foreign god can take YOUR place! Its YOU that I LOVE… It’s YOU that I LOVE!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc