Passover 2020! PREPARE For A Visitation From The Lord!

AN OPEN HEAVEN: Passover 2020 will be a very strategic karios moment. Passover 2020 is a time of visitation during a plague, much like the first Passover in the Book of Exodus. This year Passover begins sundown Wednesday April 8th through April 16th. I believe that our posture of repentance during this season is very important! It is time to prepare for this visitation from the Lord!”

Exodus 12:13:

“The Blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see the Blood, I will PASS OVER you. No destructive plague will touch you when I strike Egypt.”

In September 2019, Chuck Pierce prophesied that a ‘massive plague-like invasion’ will test us through Passover. In January 2020, God spoke again that there would be a ‘massive plague-like invasion’ that would test us through Passover. As God’s kingdom people, we must always hear what the Spirit of God is saying to the Church.”

As we prepare our hearts for Passover, let us remember the POWER of God displayed at the first Passover, when God rescued the children of Israel from the spirit of death, the final judgement of Egypt.

It was the blood of a lamb that marked the door posts, that caused the spirit of death to pass over the Hebrew people, whose homes were marked by the blood.

In like manner, Father God so loved the world, that He sent His Son, JESUS, to become the ultimate sacrifice, the paschal lamb, for all humanity, so that eternal judgment would pass over His children (John 3:16).

Beloveds, the precious BLOOD of JESUS is able to heal, deliver, defend and protect God’s children from this Covid-19 epidemic. Today, let us rend our hearts, repent of our sins, forgive all offenses, and sanctify ourselves. I truly believe that how we as God’s people respond to this epidemic will determine the outcome! Let us allow God to recondition our hearts! Let’s get in a posture of repentance, trembling, awe, and reverence! PREPARE for a visitation of the Lord!!!

Remembering Passover:

Passover For Beginners: On April 8th at sundown, there are many who will be remembering Passover by sharing a simple meal, reading the Passover story found in (Exodus Chapters 7-12), and engaging in repentance and intercession.

A Christ-Centered Passover Seder: For those who desire to have a traditional (Christ-Centered) Passover Seder, I have provided resources for you. Please click the links below:

Additional Information:

Worship Experience:

No foreign god can take YOUR place! Its YOU that I LOVE… It’s YOU that I LOVE!”

