





The Power Of The Blood of Jesus!

There is more POWER in one drop of the Blood of Jesus than there is in the whole kingdom of Satan. There is POWER in the Blood of Jesus!”

The scriptures declare that there is POWER in the Blood of Jesus! Jesus shed His Blood for us that we might live a victorious and overcoming life!

Today, let us take a fresh look at the efficacy of the Blood of Jesus and how His Blood not only provides forgiveness for sins but offers peace, healing, protection, and victory for every area of our lives!

The Word of God arms us with Scriptural grounds which prove that we have the legal right to appropriate the Blood of Jesus against all attacks of the enemy that come our way.

The Blood of Jesus Heals Us and Delivers From All Troubles:

Isaiah 53:5:

“But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed.”

Hebrews 2:14:

“That through death He might destroy him who had the power of death, that is, the devil, and release those who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.”

Colossians 1:13:

“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and translated us into the kingdom of the Son of His love, in whom we have redemption through His blood…”

Colossians 2:15:

“Having disarmed principalities and powers, He made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them in it.”

1 John 3:8:

“For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.”

Revelation 12:11:

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death.”

Acts 20:28:

“Pay careful attention to yourselves and to all the flock, in which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to care for the church of God, which he obtained with his own blood.”

The Blood Of Jesus Is Necessary For Reconciliation With God:

Ephesians. 2:13:

“But now in Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Messiah.”

The scriptures declare that the shed Blood of Jesus reconciled our relationship with God. Reconciliation and Redemption both carry the idea of “buying back” humanity. The Blood of Jesus was the only price that could redeem man, as it was understood (blood for blood), involving any blood covenant.

Jesus’ Blood Redeems Us From Sin:

1 John 1:7:

“But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.”

Ephesians 1:7:

“In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”

The Blood of Jesus Sanctifies And Makes Us Whole:

Hebrews 13:12:

“That He might sanctify the people with His own blood…”

The Blood of Jesus Provides For Bold Access Into God’s Presence:

Hebrews 10:19-23:

“Therefore, brethren, having boldness to enter the Holiest by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way which He consecrated for us, through the veil, that is, His flesh, and having a High Priest over the house of God, let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful”

The Blood of Jesus Brings Peace To Troubled Hearts and Minds:

Colossians 1:20:

“Having made peace through the blood of His cross.”

The Blood of Jesus Silences The Accuser:

Hebrews 12:24:

“The voice of the Blood of Jesus, speaks better things than that of Abel.”

Let’s Pray:

Heavenly Father, I come before You in Jesus’ name. Father God, thank You that Jesus died for me to have complete and total access to You, and to everything You are. Now, Jesus is seated at Your right hand daily intercededing for our cause.

Father God, I now appropriate everything Jesus gave His life for to manifest in my life: Healing, Protection, Peace, Provision, and VICTORY. Let Your Kingdom come and Your will be done today just as Your will is done in heaven.

Father, You are my Provider, Healer, and Protector. You have an abundance of healing, provision, and protection for me in Heaven. So Father, in Jesus’ name, I am asking that You provide abundantly for my needs today. (Describe your specific needs.)

Thank You, Father God, for providing all my needs. Thank You for the Blood of Jesus that has freed me from every trap of the enemy. In His precious name I pray. Amen.

Beloveds, the Blood of Jesus was shed for You. We can either stand afar off or appropriate the Blood of Jesus in our daily lives. Whether we choose to approach the Blood of Jesus or not His Blood is speaking for us in Heaven (Hebrews 12:24)!

Additional Resources:

