The End Game: The Anti-Christ System

Breaking News: Israeli religious leaders are preparing for the Messiah to appear, perhaps even during Passover. Sounds good right? Yes! However, this expected one, will not be the Messiah, but the anti-Christ! What if this global pandemic was just a cover to later reveal a more sinister plan; the Anti-Christ system, i.e., the New World Order?”

Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtain:

What if someone told us that what we see going on in our world today has been strategically planned for many years?

What if someone told us that global pandemics were the result of something more sinister going on behind the scenes?

What if someone told us that global pandemics were satanic agendas to collapse economies, promote fear, dissolve national sovereignty, and create political unrest? You ask, why would anyone want to purposely create poverty and civil unrest?

The Answer: The new world order is nothing new. From Satan’s revolt in heaven – until now – his goal is to unite the rebellious against God in order to establish his own kingdom, his own government, and to be worshiped as God.

What if someone told us, that the modern state of Israel would become the epi-center for this global cabal? The answer: Jesus will rule and reign from Zion. It makes a lot of sense that the anti-Christ will also attempt to establish his rule in Jerusalem. According to ( 2 Thessalonians 2:4) , Satan wants to establish his reign – In Jerusalem. Thus, the battle over Jerusalem is not just about the land or the people, but rather the coming of Christ’s MAJESTY. The battle for Jerusalem is a battle between good and evil – light and darkness.”

The Hegelian Dialectic: Order Out of Chaos:

What if someone told you that in order to establish a new order of things – the old order had to collapse? This is nothing new. This is found in an old method of dominance called the “Hegelian Dialectic: Order Out of Chaos.”

Throughout the ages, the enemy has mastered the art of creating disorder behind the scenes. The stage has been set to dull the senses, lull to sleep, create hysteria, and distract us with worries about our mortgages, car payments, and putting food on the table.

What if someone told us, that when the economy recovers – and it will – and the the global pandemic(s) are staved – and they will be. As quickly as these virus’ have appeared they will disappear. What if we returned quickly to our normal lives as if nothing ever happened unaware that satanic agendas were put into place, because we had our eyes on the candy – not the candy man? What if all this were true?”

A Second Pandemic:

Beloveds, many prophetic voices have warned that a second wave of this pandemic will be even more devastating than the first. We must return to the Lord, repent of our sins, and pray. Let’s allow God to RECONDITION our hearts as we PREPARE for the LORD’S return!”

