Artificial Intelligence, Nanotechnology, Trans-Humanism & Vaccines:

Artificial Intelligence: Blurring The Distinction Between Man & Machine.”

Trans-humanism, i.e artificial intelligence, is not merely some geeky tech subculture, nor a futuristic daydream, but an evil-pervasive reality that is already impacting humanity. We’re talking about the merging of human beings with technology, and not just at the physical level but at intricate cellular levels.

Let Us Create Man In Our Image:

Humanity is God’s perfect creation. God created man in His likeness. However, in the world of trans-humanism, a person is merely a data bank of memories and abilities, like specialized computers that generate the illusion of being conscious. This ungodly philosophy, makes it easy for trans-humanist to adulter God’s creation. After all Satan is a counterfeit. God created mankind in His likeness and through artificial intelligence Satan will attempt to create a hybrid race in his likeness.“

Genesis 1:27:

“So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”

Genesis 2:7:

“Then the LORD God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

There Were Two Trees In The Garden:

Trans-humanist believe that it is just a matter of time before intelligent man-machines will be conscious, these entities will have superior intelligence, superior physical abilities, and the ability to live much larger than the normal human life-span. Since death is merely the loss of information, artificial intelligence could exist indefinitely, i.e eternally.”

Genesis 2:8b:

“In the middle of the garden were the tree of life and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.”

Genesis 2:16-17:

“And the Lord God commanded the man, You are free to eat from any tree in the garden; but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat from it you will certainly die.”

Genesis 3:1-6:

“Now the serpent was more crafty than any of the wild animals the Lord God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden. The woman said to the serpent, “We may eat fruit from the trees in the garden, but God did say, ‘You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.’ You will not certainly die,” the serpent said to the woman. “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil. When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and also desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it. She also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it.”

In the Genesis narrative, Satan (the serpent) beguiled Eve with a quest for knowledge with an assumption of prolonged life. Many opponents refer to artificial intelligence as the “A.I. serpent” of our day. Through artificial intelligence, Satan continues to beguile man with a quest for knowledge and prolonged life. “

What Is Nanotechnology?

Nanotechnology is the manufacturing and manipulation of materials at the molecular level.”

Through nanotechnology, vaccines are used to introduce foreign antibodies that alter, break-down, weaken, and destroy the fabric of our DNA, making man more hybrid than human. Opponents of artificial intelligence argue that trans-humanist have been preparing for our reliance and loyalty to artificial intelligence by getting us addicted to current technology.

During the end-times, there will be an overwhelming favor for artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence will lead us to the “mark of the beast” which will include bio-metrics and nanotechnology. There is no coincidence that the logo for Apple is the image of the forbidden fruit. If we chose to partake in whatever the mark of the beast will be, there is no doubt that the outcome is destruction! Do not take the bait!

Revelation: 14:9-13:

“A third angel followed them and said in a loud voice: “If anyone worships the beast and its image and receives its mark on their forehead or on their hand, they, too, will drink the wine of God’s fury, which has been poured full strength into the cup of his wrath. They will be tormented with burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment will rise for ever and ever. There will be no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and its image, or for anyone who receives the mark of its name.” This calls for patient endurance on the part of the people of God who keep his commands and remain faithful to Jesus. Then I heard a voice from heaven say, “Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, “they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them.”

Beloveds, once we begin to merge our DNA with a technological grid, that grid will be controlled. Our very thoughts and most intimate details of our souls would become available for cyber manipulation.”

It’s a scary thing to think about ourselves being controlled, as if we were robots; But as crazy as it sounds, it is already happening. Just think about the amount of time we spend on our mobile devices or in front of a computer.

As the glory of God’s creation, we must not allow technology to exploit us and beguile us as the serpent beguiled Eve in the garden.”

Below are excellent resources that will aide your research concerning artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, bio-metrics, and trans-humanism. May God grant you wisdom and revelation to navigate these end-times.”

Prophetic Updates: The End Times & The New World Order:

Worship Experience:

