Depopulation: The Deep State, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, & Martial Law
Joel 3:9-11:
“Proclaim this among the nations: Prepare for war! Rouse the warriors! Let all the fighting men draw near and attack. Beat your plowshares into swords and your pruning hooks into spears. Let the weakling say,“I am strong!” Come quickly, all you nations from every side, and assemble there. Bring down your warriors, Lord!”
Beloveds, at the beginning of 2020, the Lord spoke that 2020 would be a year of CLEAR VISION. God is truly speaking to us in this hour. It is important to have God’s vision for the days ahead. We must ask God for Hindsight, Insight, and Foresight so that we properly navigate life during these end-times.”
Proverbs 22:3:
“A prudent man foresees evil and hides himself, But the simple pass on and are punished.”
A Prophetic Word: A great scathing is coming upon the Church, as destructive political powers position themselves to invoke a New World Order; which will be a corrupt political and religious system. Many denominations will follow after this system. Many Believers will be led astray by this system. However a great remnant shall arise in obscurity. Below are excellent resources that will aide your research concerning the end-times.”
Prophetic Updates: The End Times & The New World Order:
Your source for prophetic updates and breaking news regarding the end-times & the New World Order!”
Breaking News Channel!!! End Times & The New World Order – I
Breaking News Channel!!! End Times & The New Word Order – II
Worship Experience:
_____________________
If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!