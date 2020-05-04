The Last Pope: St. Malachy’s End-Time Prophecy:

Is Pope Francis the last Pope? Will there be another Pontiff? Will another Pope arise in whom end-time prophecy will be fulfilled?”

For thousands of years, people all over the ancient world claimed to have the powers of foresight. In the year 1143, ‘St. Malachy, the Archbishop of Armag’ wrote that he received a vision from the Lord, of a succession of Popes that would govern the Holy Roman Church until the end; concluding with the 112th Pope. The Prophecy of the Popes’ foretold the attributes of each of the 112 Pontiffs; including the attributes pertaining to Pope Benedict XVI, the 111th Pope.”

Concerning the 111th pope, Pope Benedict, the prophecy says of him, “Gloria Olivae,” which means “the glory of the olive.” The order of Pope Benedict is also known as the Olivetans, which many claim, makes St. Malachy’s prophecies correct.

St. Malachy’s insight has long since been a part of Roman Catholic Church history. Therefore, it is presumptive that the Papal Conclave that appointed Pope Francis in 2013, did so knowing that Pope Francis, the 112th Pope, would lead the Catholic Church during the end-times.”

In the year 1595, a Benedictine monk named Arnold de Wyon published “Lignum Vitae,” in which he claimed to have discovered the long lost “Prophecy of the Popes.” When the text was discovered, it caused great intrigue and carried an air of legitimacy because St. Malachy’s descriptions matched those of previous Popes.

Examining the Papal Prophecy:

The first Pope listed after the Apostle Peter, was Ex Caſtro Tiberis, who is noted as having lived in a “castle on the Tiber.” Regarding the final Pope, St. Malachy wrote an apocalyptic statement which translates from Latin as:

“In the extreme persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit. [sic] Peter the Roman, who will nourish the sheep in many tribulations; when they are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The end.”

Many of those who follow end-time prophecy, believe that the final Pope, will be the Pontiff that will usher-in a one world religious concept that will be controlled by the Anti-Christ system.

The prophecy of St. Malachy has gotten a lot of attention since the appointment of Pope Francis, since he is the 112th Pontiff. The prophecy claims that the 112th Pontiff, will reign during the end-times. This has led many to assert that St. Malachy’s end-time Pontiff is the presiding Pope (or his successor).”

Does the Bible Agree with the Prophecy of St. Malachy?

The Bible perfectly agrees with St. Malachy’s vague apocalyptic foresight regarding the final Pope. The prophecy of St. Malachy contains three elements that relate to Bible prophecy:

There is going to be an end-time political-religious figure. ( Revelation Chapter 13

Faithful believers will endure tribulations during the end-times. ( Revelation 2:10

The city of seven hills where the [woman] sits, will be destroyed. ( Revelation 7:9 Revelation Chapter 17

Many Bible scholars identify the “woman” in Revelation 7:9, as the harlot mentioned throughout the book of Revelation. The harlot would represent the apostate religious system of the end-times. This apostate religious system will deny the efficacy of Jesus Christ as the Messiah and will lead many astray. St. Malachy’s prophecy predicts the destruction of city of seven hills, which many attribute to Rome.

On May 14th, the Pontif will herald an encyclical Laudato Si’ to launch an event called ‘Reinventing the Global Educational Alliance.’ This alliance is between the earth’s inhabitants and our ‘common home’, which we are bound to care for and respect, Pope Francis wrote. ‘This is an alliance that generates peace, justice and hospitality among all peoples of the human family, as well as dialogue between religions. The most significant personalities in the world are invited to take part in the proposed initiative: political, cultural and religious, and in particular the young people to whom the future belongs.”

No other entity has the power to bridge an alliance between the multitudes like the Holy Roman Church.”

Worship Experience:

Like this: Like Loading...

