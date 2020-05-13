The Great Tribulation: The Four Horsemen of The Apocalypse & The Seven Seals

In Christian eschatology, the Great Tribulation is a period mentioned by Jesus in (Mathew Chapter 24) as a time of cataclysmic events that will occur during the end-times. This period of time will be marked by plagues, death, famine, and war. Have we entered the great tribulation? Crisis’ are crippling the nations. The entire world is feeling the ‘birth pains,’ just as Jesus said we would. Could we be in the final years before the second coming of Jesus Christ?”

Revelation 1:3:

“Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.”

The Bible says that we are blessed for reading the Book of Revelation. So, let’s be blessed as we open its pages.

Today, let us take a look at the four horsemen of the apocalypse and the seven seal judgments. As we go through our lesson, it is interesting to note that each of the four horsemen has a descriptive sentence pertaining to their assignment.

Just before the four horsemen appear in (Revelation Chapter 6), John shows us Jesus holding a scroll in (Revelation Chapter 5). In 2 Corinthians 2:4, the Apostle Paul says, that “Satan, the god of this world, has blinded the minds of the unbelievers.” The first man Adam, gave Satan the dominion to operate in the earth realm through his disobedience. However, through Christ’s sacrifice on Calvary, Jesus is LORD over the universe! Jesus’ shed Blood gave Him the LEGAL RIGHT to own the TITLE DEED to this world! The enemy is defeated! The Lord God omnipotent reigns!

Therefore, the Book of Revelation, is a cataclysmic showdown of powers. Throughout the book of Revelation we see the struggle between light and darkness; as Satan is finally defeated.

Revelations 5:5:

“Then I saw in the right hand of him who sat on the throne a scroll with writing on both sides and sealed with seven seals. And I saw a mighty angel proclaiming in a loud voice, “Who is worthy to break the seals and open the scroll?” But no one in heaven or on earth or under the earth could open the scroll or even look inside it. I wept and wept because no one was found who was worthy to open the scroll or look inside. Then one of the elders said to me, “Do not weep! See, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has triumphed. He is able to open the scroll and its seven seals.”

Jesus is the only one worthy to open the scroll. As the seals are broken things on earth really heat up.”

The First Horseman: The Rider On The White Horse & The First Seal

The first seal is open. I believe that we are at the beginning of the 7-year “tribulation” period which will ultimately lead up to the second coming of Jesus Christ.. The rider upon the white horse is the first of God’s judgments upon the world.”

Revelation 6:1-2:

“I watched as the Lamb opened the first of the seven seals… I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a crown, and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest.”

The First Seal: Conquest-The Anti-Christ System

The entity riding the white horse will wear a crown and bring the nations to their knees. It is interesting that “Corona” means crown. I believe that the rider of the white horse has begun ride upon the earth, conquering the world with his plague, i.e.Corona.

According to (Daniel 9:27), the white horse and rider will ride upon the earth for seven years, three and a half years of peace followed by three and a half years of war.

2 Thessalonians 2:3:

“Let no one deceive you in any way. For that day will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of destruction.”

Many Bible scholars suggest that the white horse will usher in the Anti-Christ system. This rider represents a conquering power that no one can resist (Matt 24:3-6), (Daniel 9:26-27); (Revelation 19:11-19). The Latin word ante means: “in replace of.” He is Satan’s counterfeit of Christ. Therefore, the Anti-Christ will attempt to replace Christ, will perform miracles, be a charismatic individual, and will deceive many.

Many have pondered whether the four horsemen are released consecutively or together. We find the answer in (Zechariah Chapter 6).

Zechariah 6:1:3

“I looked up again, and there before me were four chariots coming out from between two mountains. The first chariot had red horses, the second black, the third white, and the fourth dappled—all of them powerful.”

According to Zechariah 6:1-3, the four horsemen will be released together, which means that cataclysmic events will happen simultaneously, or one-right-after-the-other.”

The Second Horseman: The Rider On The Red Horse & The Second Seal

When the second seal is opened the rider upon the red horse will take peace from the earth through cataclysmic war.”

Revelation 6:3-4:

“When the Lamb opened the second seal… Another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make men slay each other. To him was given a large sword.”

The Second Seal: War

Red represents blood. Blood represents WAR! War represents death! War is coming! The aftermath will be devastating!”

Matthew 24:6-7:

You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.”

The Third Horseman: The Rider On The Black Horse & The Third Seal

When the third seal is opened, the rider on the black horse will release famine upon the entire world. Revelation 6:5-6, says, that it would take an entire day’s wage just to buy a quart of wheat.”

Revelation 6:5-6:

When the Lamb opened the third seal… I looked, and there before me was a black horse! Its rider was holding a pair of scales in his hand… Saying, “A quart of wheat for a day’s wages, and three quarts of barley for a day’s wages, and do not damage the oil and the wine!”

The Third Seal: Famine

“Balances” reveal scarcity. We do not tend to worry about the availability of food in times of plenty. During the tribulation, the price of food will skyrocket, while millions will have no access to food.

Worldwide famine is not hard to imagine. We can witness this now in Central and Eastern Africa. In the event of serious crop failure, no part of the world is more than one year away from critical starvation.

The Fourth Horseman: The Rider On The Pale Horse & Seals 4-7

What is the result of plagues, conquest, famine, and war? Our scripture text says that ‘one fourth of the people on earth die.’ Currently, that’s about 2 billion people. This is an incredible amount of death. It’s estimated that only 100 million have died in all of the wars on earth to date. The rider upon the pale horse will release wrath upon the earth for a period of time. However, God will preserve His remnant during this time of affliction!

Mathew 24:22:

“If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.”

When the fourth through seventh seals are opened, the rider on the pale horse will cause great sorrow through pestilence, persecution, and cataclysmic events.”

The Fourth Seal: Pestilence:

Revelation 6:7-8:

“And I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth.”

The Fifth Seal: Persecution:

Revelations 6:9:

“When he opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of those who had been slain because of the word of God and the testimony they had maintained.”

The Sixth Seal: Astronomical Anomalies, Earthquakes, & Weather Catastrophes:

Revelations 6:12-13:

“And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.”

Yet sadly, throughout these plagues. war, death, and famine, mankind will refuse to repent.”

The Seventh Seal & The Seven Trumpets of God’s Wrath:

According to (Revelation Chapter 8 / Chapter 9), God will release His wrath upon the earth when the seven seals are opened and the seven trumpets are sound. These are going to be some very tough times on the earth, but God shall preserve His people.

Matthew 24:21:

“For then there will be great distress, unequaled from the beginning of the world until now—and never to be equaled again.”

The Preservation of God’s People:

In Matthew 24:31, Jesus ensured that the elect will be preserved: “And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.”

Isaiah 11:11-12:

In that day the Lord will reach out His hand a second time to reclaim the surviving remnant of his people from Assyria, from Lower Egypt, from Upper Egypt, from Cush, from Elam, from Babylonia, from Hamath and from the islands of the Mediterranean. He will raise a banner for the nations and gather the exiles of Israel; he will assemble the scattered people of Judah from the four quarters of the earth.”

The Last Trumpet:

1 Thessalonians 4:16-18:

For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage one another with these words.”

At the last trumpet, Jesus Christ Himself is going to return to this Earth! Jesus Christ is about to take over this world in crisis. Jesus will rule and bring peace, joy, happiness, and success to everyone on Earth. That is the kind of prosperity mankind really wants, but has never been able to achieve.”

Isaiah 65:17-24:

“See, I will create new heavens and a new earth. The former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind. But be glad and rejoice forever in what I will create, for I will create Jerusalem to be a delight and its people a joy. I will rejoice over Jerusalem and take delight in my people; the sound of weeping and of crying will be heard in it no more. “Never again will there be in it an infant who lives but a few days, or an old man who does not live out his years; the one who dies at a hundred will be thought a mere child; the one who fails to reach a hundred will be considered accursed. They will build houses and dwell in them; they will plant vineyards and eat their fruit. No longer will they build houses and others live in them, or plant and others eat. For as the days of a tree, so will be the days of my people; my chosen ones will long enjoy the work of their hands. They will not labor in vain, nor will they bear children doomed to misfortune; for they will be a people blessed by the Lord, they and their descendants with them. Before they call I will answer; while they are still speaking I will hear.”

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

