A State of Emergency: Jesus Is Coming Soon!

One single event could change the landscape of America and the world forever.”

Throughout the ages, the enemy has mastered the art of creating disorder behind the scenes. So, it is very important that we keep a RIGHT HEART during the days ahead. GOD IS WATCHING…

What if someone told you that in order to establish a New World Order – the old order had to collapse?

The situation is very grave. A “crisis” will bring about Martial Law in America.”

Plandemics and civil unrest are all plans of the enemy to institute the New World Order.

Daily, breaking news draws us closer to the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. JESUS is coming soon. We must walk in the spiritual discernment necessary to understand the times in which we live. No matter what goes on, keep your heart right. GOD IS WATCHING. Jesus is coming soon!”

The Lord is giving us a window of opportunity to get right with Him. A SPIRITUAL REVOLUTION must begin today! The Lord will no longer tolerate our hatred, unforgiveness, pride, idolatry, indifference, immorality, and rebellion. The Church will be PURIFIED! Keep your heart right! GOD IS WATCHING. Jesus is coming soon.

There is an event on the horizon that will launch a massive assault on the people of God in America and around the world.”

Soon the “Lawless One” (The Anti-Christ) will make himself known. The world will spin into a type of chaos that will not be compared to anything we have ever seen. These things must occur before the coming of the Lord.

You must prepare yourself spiritually. If you are not solid in your FAITH IN GOD, you will not be able to endure the end times. Keep your heart right. GOD IS WATCHING. Jesus is coming soon!”

If you think these warnings are extreme OPEN YOUR BIBLE….

We must seek God’s face with REPENTANCE, FASTING, and PRAYER. Planned events will bring us into captivity, institute Martial Law, and bring about the New World Order. Keep your heart right. GOD IS WATCHING. Jesus is coming soon.

PREPARE: You must move through the open window of opportunity that God has given us to REPENT! Keep your heart right. GOD I S WATCHING. Jesus is coming soon!

Regardless of what is to come, it is important to remember that our trust must always be in God and not in any political party or politician. The challenges we face in America and around the world are too great to be solved by man. It is God who is our strong tower of refuge! KEEP YOUR HEART RIGHT. GOD IS WATCHING… Jesus is coming soon!

What Will Martial Law Look Like?

