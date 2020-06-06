Paid To Protest: Anarchy, Civil Unrest, Martial Law & The New World Order

All the world is a stage… Once again Black voices are being drowned-out by the shouts of anarchists who have their own agenda. Once again Black causes are being used for the advantage of others. Outside agitators have hi-jacked our message and are creating chaos in our neighborhoods. They do not care about police brutality, racial inequalities, or the murder of Black men and women. Now our voices are not being heard. Wasn’t that the problem in the first place?” What anarchists want is the New World Order. They do not care about our lives!”

Throughout the ages, the enemy has mastered the art of creating disorder behind the scenes. So, it is very important that we keep our eyes open. More than what we know is going on behind the scenes. Please keep a RIGHT HEART during the days ahead. GOD IS WATCHING…

The ‘end game’ is the new world order. In order to establish a new order of things – the old order had to collapse?”

The ‘powers that be’ are using the deep racial wounds that plague our country to their own advantage. The televised lynching of George Floyd, was purposely planned to create a ‘cause‘ that would spark a ‘reaction,’ that will result in a ‘solution‘: Martial Law and The New World Order.

This article is dedicated to the memory of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castille, Eric Garner, James Byrd Jr, Trayvon Martin and countless nameless, voiceless, souls… YOU MATTER….”

