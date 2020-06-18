Prophetic Word: This Is A Time-Sensitive Moment:

For the LORD says, we are in the midst of a DIVINE OPENING: We are crossing from one season into the NEXT.

The LORD says, I am releasing a specific set of instructions unto you. For there has been things that I have been requiring of you, that you have not put your hands to.

Now the LORD has come to REMIND you of what He has told you many years ago. For the LORD says that if you will obey and hearken unto MY voice now, you will see that I will put MY FAVOR upon that which I have COMMANDED you to do.

If you DO NOT obey me, you will go through a seven year season where you will see a shriveling up of the things that ‘you’ have done [on your own].

For the LORD says that if you will obey me there will be an OUTPOUR upon your life. There will be an OUTPOUR of FAVOR and GLORY!

For the LORD says that you are in the midst of KAIROS MOMENT where I am giving you the grace to PUSH BEYOND! REMOVE THE BORDERS. This is a TIME-SENSITIVE MOMENT!”

This is NOT a moment for you to NEGLECT! This is NOT a moment to turn to the left or to the right.

This is not church as usual. This is a moment where HEAVEN TOUCHES EARTH. This is a moment to join with the angels. This is a moment to PARTNER WITH HEAVEN! I am calling you to come into AGREEMENT with ME. I am calling for you to come into agreement with MY WILL.”

For I have been calling… I have been looking… I have been searching… I have been saying to you COME! But you have ignored MY voice!

For the LORD says this day, COME UNTO ME! COME UNTO ME! Yes, I have shown you a masterful plan! Yes, I have shown you a great work!

This is the season that you must begin to pick up each piece of the puzzle and DO YOUR WORK!”

For I am commanding you to go back and get that degree. I’m commanding you to go back to the school of INTERCESSION. I’m commanding you to study to show yourself approved.

Released Into Your Metron:

This is a GOVERNMENTAL RELEASE! Some of you have operated in ministry idolatry. But I’m releasing you into your METRON! {Metron = poetic measure, sphere of influence, multidimensional space…}

I am releasing you into your PROPHESIED PLACE. This is your PROPHETIC DESTINY! STEP INTO IT!!! DO NOT MISS IT!! {Transcribed}

Prophetic Worship:

“He Will Answer”

“Mighty Warrior”

Prophetic Declaration:

“It’s Time To Step Out”

Like this: Like Loading...

