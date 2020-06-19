BIBLICAL ASTRONOMY: Solar Eclipse – Ring of Fire – June 21st 2020

(INTELLIHUB) — The “Luciferian March for A One World Government” will be held in many cities around the world on June 21st 2020, during an annual solar eclipse. The marches are intended to create chaos and it has been speculated by some that demonstrators may even try to erect satanic monuments.



You may be wondering about the significance of the Luciferians marching during the solar eclipse. As Believers, there is little attention given to Biblical Astronomy. However, the occult world is framed by their relationship with the astrological elements. In the occult world, since, the sun is a source of energy and power; during a solar eclipse occultist use the energy from this anomaly to upgrade, energize, and recharge. Also, witches and warlocks revere the seasonal solstices as a time to receive power and rise in the ranks in their occult practices..

Whether you believe this is fanciful or not. The astronomical anomalies can {at times} affect us. During these times, I often sense intense spiritual warfare. It would be a good idea to pray and fast during times of astrological occurrences. Especially, due to the fact that the occult world increases their activities and ritual sacrifices during solar and lunar eclipses.”

The Issachar Anointing:

We know from Scripture that God uses signs and wonders in the heavens to communicate with His people. As a noun, an eclipse is “the obscuring of the light from one celestial body by the passage of another.” Simply put, an eclipse occurs when one celestial body gets in the way of another, and blocks that other’s power. The bodies in our solar system are constantly traveling in their orbits, and eclipses happen regularly.

Genesis 1:14:

“And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs , and for seasons, and for days, and years…”

1 Chronicles 12:32}:

“And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do…”

The children of Issachar had an understanding of the times for their nation and for their people . Likewise we must have an understanding of the times for our nation and our people . At the most basic level, eclipse seasons are known as times of endings and beginnings, bringing significant change or redirection. However, the effects are different depending on which body is being eclipsed, the sun or the moon. Many biblical scholars believe that when there is a solar eclipse, it is a warning to the nations. When there is a lunar eclipse, it is a warning to Israel.

Signs of The Times:

There are passages through the Bible that talk about the sun being blacked out by darkness descending on the land. During the plagues of Egypt, God covered the land in darkness.

Exodus 10:21-23 says , “Then the LORD said to Moses, ‘Stretch out your hand toward the sky so that darkness spreads over Egypt – darkness that can be felt.’ So Moses stretched out his hand towards the sky, and total darkness covered all Egypt for three days. No one could see anyone else or move about for three days. Yet all the Israelites had light in the places where they lived.”

Then, during Jesus’ crucifixion, referenced in the New Testament, something very similar happened. Mark 15:33 says , “Now when the sixth hour had come, there was darkness over the whole land until the ninth hour.”

We even see biblical prophecies about the Sun going dark. Revelation 6:12 says , “I looked when He opened the sixth seal, and behold, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became like blood.”

We also see this in the book of Matthew and Mark, here foretelling of some sort of eclipse. “Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened.” (Matthew 24:29). Similar words are found in Mark 13:24.

Ask yourself….Is God speaking to us through this astronomical anomaly? Is God leading us into a season of repentance? Is God warning us about what is to come?

Acts 3:19-21:

“Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord; and that he may send the Messiah, who has been appointed for you—even Jesus. Heaven must receive him until the time comes for God to restore everything, as he promised long ago through his holy prophets.”

Prophetic Updates:

