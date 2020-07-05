What Is Arrested Development?

Arrested Development is a term used to identify a person whose physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, social, or psychological development has been stunted.”

Beloveds, there are spiritual forces designed to hinder our progress in life. From childhood, when we experience abandonment, abuse, fear, neglect, rejection, or trauma these types of traumatic events often opens the door to demonic oppression, where evil spirits can attack the soul.

When we encounter these situations we must seek the Lord. God is the healer of our souls. However, too often we attempt to solve spiritual issues with natural means, which never reaches the root of the problem. This is why we have areas in our lives in which we never seem to be able to move forward into the prophetic destinies in which God has ordained for us.

Today, we are going to BREAK FREE from the spirit of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT. Let’s take a look at a few examples of arrested development found in the scriptures.

In (Ezra Chapters 4-6). The children of Israel desired to rebuild the temple of God. However, they encountered much opposition in their rebuilding and their work was HALTED for many years. In response to this opposition, God sent the prophets, Haggai and Zechariah, to help Israel re-build the temple. With prophetic assistance, the people of God made great progress despite the varying opposition that came against them. The children of Israel were relentless in obeying the word of the Lord and continued to rebuild the temple.

Their obedience to the work of the Lord gained the attention of King Darius. King Darius stood in agreement with the children of Israel and instituted decrees that the rebuilding of the temple must continue and if anyone interfered with this progress, they would be put to death. How’s that for DIVINE ASSISTANCE!

Beloveds, it’s time to walk into our PROPHETIC DESTINIES. I prophecy to you that DIVINE ASSISTANCE is coming to help you REBUILD your life, your dreams, your ministry, your business, your home, your family… EVERYTHING that the enemy has laid waste will RISE AGAIN in the name of JESUS!”

Defeating The Spirit of Almost There:

Arrested Development: The Python Spirit:

One of the principalities behind arrested development is the python spirit. In the garden of Eden, the serpent (Satan) attempted to usurp God’s authority in the lives of Adam and Eve, in order to perpetuate a COUNTERFEIT DESTINY; so that the purposes of God would be thwarted in their lives. Let’s take a closer look at how the python spirit works to thwart destinies.

In (Acts 16:16-19), Apostle Paul was on his way to the house of prayer when the python spirit attacked:

“Once when we were going to the place of prayer, we were met by a female slave who had a spirit by which she predicted the future. She earned a great deal of money for her owners by fortune-telling. She followed Paul and the rest of us, shouting, “These men are servants of the Most High God, who are telling you the way to be saved.” She kept this up for many days. Finally Paul became so annoyed that he turned around and said to the spirit, “In the name of Jesus Christ I command you to come out of her!” At that moment the spirit left her.”

The python spirit had a stronghold in Philippi. When Apostle Paul headed for the house of prayer, this spirit launched its attack against him—a distraction followed by a full-blown attack that aimed to take him out of his purpose (Acts 16:19-22).

The python spirit attempts to distract, crush, suffocate, and strangle, you with attacks, trials, and persecutions. Again, python’s ultimate goal is to put you in bondage and thwart your purpose (John 10:10).

The enemy attempted to DISTRACT Apostle Paul and Silas from their apostolic mission. The python spirit persecuted them sorely, and even put them in physical bondage. However, Paul and Silas prayed and praised their way through—and so can you.

Loosed From Python’s Grip:

Acts 16:25-26:

“About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose.”

Whenever I experience an attack of this magnitude, I find it is best to move slowly. If you encountered a serpent in the natural, you would walk away very slowly – very carefully. Likewise, when I encounter the python spirit, I move very slowly, very strategically, and very carefully. If you are experiencing a python attack you must be very careful and prayerful in your decisions. Take a season off to just WORSHIP GOD and PRAISE GOD! ”

Shake It off Into the Fire:

Acts 28:3-5:

“But when Paul had gathered a bundle of sticks and laid them on the fire, a viper came out because of the heat, and fastened on his hand. So when the natives saw the creature hanging from his hand, they said to one another, “No doubt this man is a murderer, whom, though he has escaped the sea, yet justice does not allow to live.” But he shook off the creature into the fire and suffered no harm.”

So, how do you move on from a python attack? Just as Apostle Paul shook the serpent off into the fire, we are going to have to “Shake It Off Into The Fire” as well. Beloveds, the purpose of the python’s attack is to derail you and thwart your purpose. You must stay focused on God’s plan for your life. You must stay on course.”

Destroying The Python Spirit:

Do you feel like there is something keeping you from moving forward in life? Perhaps there is something spiritual that needs to be dealt with that has been opposing you. Enjoy this powerful soul-freeing series from Apostle Stephen A. Garner: Destroying the python spirit.”

PRAYER:

In the name of Jesus, Father, please send the fire of God to destroy every serpent spirit in the territory of my life that has been sent to kill, steal, destroy crush, suffocate, and prevent Your divine purposes from being established in my life. Father, please destroy all ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT /malfunctions /corruptions/ alterations/ counterfeit/ and demonic influences that alter, suppress, oppress, and repress our God given purpose, destiny, personality, and abilities: Spiritually, Emotionally, Psychologically, Neurologically, Physically, Economically, Socially, and Professionally. Lord we ask you to bring us to the place of ultimate balance in YOU as if the enemy had never interfered in our lives.

In the name of Jesus, Father we ask that you destroy every assignment of the enemy that would keep us in bondage:

Generational Curses / Trauma / Post Traumatic Stress

Ancestral Eccentricities / Peculiarities / Demonic Oppression

Spirits of fear / Suspicions / Paranoia / Accusation

Pathological Conditions of the Mind/Body

Oddities / Inferiorities / Inadequacies

Emotional Delays / Arrested Development

Habits / Personality Disorders / Tendencies

Ideologies / Perceptions / Mindsets / Ungodly Beliefs

Disorders / Deficits / Impairments / Learning Disabilities

Temperaments / Conduct Disorders / Chemical Imbalances

Physical Illnesses / Mental Illnesses / Emotional Imbalance

Psychological Imbalances / Hormonal Imbalances

Depression / Anxiety / Psychological Disorders

Schizophrenia / Delusional Disorders / Bi-Polar Disorder

Anorexia / Bulimia / Eating Disorders

Mental Blocks / Confusion / Mind Binding / Poor Judgement

Tantrums / Immaturity Disorders / Regression

Stunted Emotional Growth / Self-Sabotage Behaviors

Social Disorders / Insecurity / Irresponsibility

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders / Addictive Behaviors

Autism / Tourettes Syndrome

In the name of Yeshua, I plead the Blood of Yeshua over our brain functions. I command the proper, perfect, and systematic function of all our brain functions which include:

Ocipatal Lobe (vision)

Parrietel Lobe (senses)

Temporal Lobe (hearing, memory, speech, behavior)

Right Hemisphere (creativity)

Left Hemisphere (logic)

Corpus Callosom (connects right and left hemispheres)

Cerebellum (balance, posture, cardiac, respiratory)

Brain Stem (movement and sensory)

Hypothalamus (mood and motivation)

Thalamus (sensory and motor functions)

Optic Chasm (vision and optic nerves)

Pituitary Gland (hormonal body processes)

Limbic System (emotions)

Spinal Cord (transmits signals to the brain)

Reticular Formation (awake/sleep cycle)

Father, let these prayers be like divine atomic weapons of mass destruction that demolishes their target. Let every demon released from its assignment become a part of JESUS’ footstool. We cancel every assignment of retaliation with the Word, the Blood, and the Spirit. Let every assignment of retaliation fail.

In JESUS’ Name – Amen!

