Encounter At Moravian Falls: The Prayer Meeting That Lasted 100-Years

The History of Moravian Falls:

The Rev. John Greenfield, an American Moravian evangelist, published his book “Power On High” in 1927 on the 200th anniversary of the Moravian revival. The information in this article is from that book, now out of print. The Moravians, a refugee colony from Bohemia, settled on the estates of Count Nicholas Zinzendorf in Herrnhut, Germany, where a powerful revival began in 1727. The Moravains launched 100 years of continuous prayer. Within 25 years 100 Moravians were missionaries, more than the rest of the Protestant church had sent out in two centuries.

“The Holy Ghost came upon us and in those days great signs and wonders took place in our midst. From that time scarcely a day passed but what we beheld His almighty workings amongst us.”

The Moravian brethren had sprung from the labors and martyrdom of the Bohemian Reformer, John Huss. They had experienced centuries of persecution. Many had been killed, imprisoned, tortured or banished from their homeland. This group had fled for refuge to Germany where the young Christian nobleman, Count Zinzendorf, offered them asylum on his estates in Saxony. They named their new home Herrnhut, ‘the Lord’s Watch‘. From there, after their baptism in the Holy Spirit, they became evangelists and missionaries. From this base, the Moravians continued with a focus on missionary work to many places in the world. The location of these early missions led to the church today having a worldwide membership made up largely of people of African descent.

The first attempt to settle in America, in the colony of Georgia, was short-lived. The Moravians moved north from Georgia to eastern Pennsylvania in 1740 and founded the town of Bethlehem. From this base in Pennsylvania, they later moved south to North Carolina.

In 1752, in the backwoods of North Carolina the Moravians purchased a tract of almost 100,000 acres . The name of the tract became known as Wachovia. Later the town became known as Moravian Falls because of its 35 foot waterfall and the Moravian community that settled their. Also, in 1766, the Moravians establish the town of Salem (Winston-Salem); Salem meaning “peace” in N.C.,

The Moravians established a rooted community with strong values and stable trade. They continued a legacy of 24 hour prayer and worship centers that were started in Eastern Europe by their ancestors. Their prayer and missionary spirit still have effect in the foothills of North Carolina where today many ministries have established their home bases. The legacy of 24 hour prayer continues at Moravian Falls. Because of this heavy atmosphere of prayer, many angelic encounters have been recorded.”

Best Places To Stay:

A cabin at the falls is the ideal place to stay. There are also cabins on Prayer Mountain to rent if you like the adventure of driving up the steep mountain.

