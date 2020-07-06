Experiencing Wholeness In The Presence of God:

Weighty Matters Belong To God: It is the Lord’s desire for His Bride to REST. Through ONENESS with God we find perfect peace that passes all understanding. So go ahead and quiet your soul before Him and hear His voice. Weighty matters belong to God. He silences all our accusers. He puts to death every lie. He wipes away our tears. He embraces the rejected and calls them His own. You can put your confidence and hope in Him who will never put you to shame!”

Psalms 131:

My heart is not proud, Lord, my eyes are not haughty; I do not concern myself with great matters or things too wonderful for me. But I have calmed and quieted myself, I am like a weaned child with its mother; like a weaned child I am content. Israel, put your hope in the Lord both now and forevermore.”

There are two things that the human mind can do very well: Rehearse the past and worry about the future. We often have difficulty embracing the peaceful confines of the present moment.”

Some may find it hard entering into God’s presence. Our minds often dart between rehearsing the pains of the past and worrying about the uncertainties of the future. As one who strives to commune with God, the failing to show-up is on our part not His. Our God is always available and never withholds His love.

Theresa of Avila once said that communing with God is nothing more than an intimate sharing between friends; it means taking time frequently to be alone with Him who we know loves us.”

Our devotional time with God helps us connect with God in an ATTENTIVE and DELIBERATE way. Solitude allows for DEEP ENCOUNTERS with God. As followers of Christ, we should regularly retreat to a posture of STILLNESS, QUIETNESS, and REST so that we can RECHARGE and do the work of the Kingdom.

When we connect with God, we experience that He is our all-sufficient SOURCE. Our God is all knowing, ever-present, and infinitely POWERFUL. In the PRESENCE of the Lord we are transformed, counseled, healed, comforted, and loved.

As lovers of God, over time, we learn to run into God’s presence for counsel and rest, because He alone can satisfy.”

As we mature, our time alone with God becomes more necessary to us than our daily bread. I believe, this is what Apostle Paul meant when he wrote Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.”

In the presence of the Lord, we are TRANSFORMED. In the presence of the Lord, the Pharisee Saul becomes the Apostle Paul – The deceiver Jacob becomes the prince Israel. In the PRESENCE of the Lord, we become roses without thrones as God’s love flows through us in greater measures.

Through intimacy with Christ, we become grounded in prayer and in the word of God. Through intimacy with God, we learn to quiet our souls as God breaths NEW LIFE into us each and every day! Through intimacy with God we don’t just become grounded in prayer – we become a living prayer. Through intimacy with God we learn to live in the FULLNESS of God.

We should seek not so much to pray, but to become a living prayer.” ― St. Francis of Assisi.”

Additional Resources:

I have truly been blessed by Fr. Richard Rohr’s retreat sessions on experiencing wholeness in the presence of God.

Subject: Learning To Linger In The Presence of God…

Soaking Instrumental Worship:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

