The Love of God: A Prophetic Soaking Experience:

God is incredibly purposeful about the way He loves us. His intention is to make us confident & secure in His affection; until His love consumes every area of our lives.” — Graham Cooke

Prophetic Soaking Experience:

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

