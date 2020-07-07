(www.repentancerevival.com) Defeating Demonic Setbacks: 3-Days Fasting & Prayer – July 17th-19th 2020

Deuteronomy 28:12:

“The Lord will open to you His good treasure, the heavens, to give the rain to your land in its season, and to bless all the work of your hand. You shall lend to many nations, but you shall not borrow.”

It is God’s intention to bless His people, but the enemy will use any legal right we have given him through open doors to sin, to bring about setbacks in our lives.”

Have you ever felt like you were living in a vicious circle? The spirit of setback or demonic cycles is an evil spirit that causes relapse and failures in the life of an individual. It hinders businesses and limits progress. It turns people to great under achievers. It causes bad habits that often manifests in a variety of ways such as overeating, job instability, yearly sickness, relationship issues, problems with authority, unexplainable failures in your study’s, resitting exams, never completing work projects, other people advancing above you from your hard work, so much activity but little productivity, continuous employment disappointments and many other undesirable woes.

Our dreams often are indicators that demonic cycles are at work in our lives.”

Example, you see yourself in your previous school, job, career, or business. Or you see yourself in your former house or driving your former car. These are indicators of REGRESSION and ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT.

God’s plan for His children is good and not evil to give them a hope and a future (Jer. 29:11). You are ordained to make PROGRESS in every area of your life. Because God has provided you all you need to be great here on earth.

God said He’ll bless the work of your hand and the fruit of your body. Therefore, every project you embark on should PROSPER. But the thief, the murderer and the destroyer- satan is working day and night to stop you from achieving your God given destiny, because he knows that his time is short (John 10:10; Rev. 12:12)

Prayer and fasting brings us closer to God. If we have been caught in a cycle of defeat for any length of time, maybe the first step to take in breaking this cycle is for us to allow the Holy Spirit to search our hearts and show us where we may be off with God.

Defeating The Spirit of Almost There:

Let’s close the devil’s access routes into your life. This month of July, I want to encourage all Christians on social media that want breakthrough and restoration to Fast & Pray along with us July 17th-19th. Please continue to pray and fast regarding this issue regularly.

This is a prophetic word of God for us today! Our change has come! If we will align ourselves to God and align our hearts to His word. He will manifest as our Deliverer and the Restorer of our destiny!”

