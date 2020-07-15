Time To Prepare – Your Contingency Plan

It is evident that we are living in the last days. If secular governments have contingency plans, it important that we have contingency plans for our lives and ministries.

What is a contingency plan? A contingency plan is a plan set in place to adjust when things don’t work out as we plan. We are living in a world that is ever changing, it is as if, one day we woke up and the landscape of our world changed forever. Many lives have been devastated by death, hardship, loss, debt, and despair. Many are struggling with depression due to isolation and social distancing. We are certainly living in times of turbulence. Perhaps we have entered into the first 3 ½ years of the tribulations period.

However, we who put our trust is God will see great demonstrations of His POWER! It will be to our benefit to PREPARE for more to come. So, let’s discuss how to PREPARE!”

John 12:24-25:

“Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit. Whoever loves his life loses it, and whoever hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life.”

Depression is raging as many struggle to let go of the ideologies and structures that are failing. However, God promises in Haggai 2:9, that “The glory of the latter house shall be greater than the former.” Sometimes, the old way of doing things have to die so that GREATER GLORY can be revealed.

Live A Life of Encountering God:

In quietness and rest, my daily encounters with God aids me to get on God’s page with what He is doing in these end times. In quietness and rest, I am able to LET GO of my plans and receive His will for my life.”

God never needed an intermediary. He desires to engage with us personally. The Church was never meant to become a substitute for a personal relationship with God. In these past few months, God has been hand-feeding His sons and daughters in their quite times with Him. Believers have re-discovered the beauty of ONENESS with God. With the world shut down, there has been nothing else to compete with His attention.

God Reveals to Redeem:

In quietness and rest, God will prepare you for what is to come. God will show you how to prepare. God will give you wisdom, revelation, and creativity as you seek Him.”

Jeremiah 33:3:

“Call to me and I will answer you, and will tell you great and hidden things that you have not known.”

Psalms 25:14:

“The LORD confides in those who fear him; he makes his covenant known to them.”

What Will The Remnant Church Look Like?

If you are in ministry, you should have a contingency plan for your ministry. How will you conduct ministry in these end-times? Will your ministry be mobile? Will your services be in a church or outside a church? Perhaps, it is time to mobilize your prophetic networks and home groups to further the Kingdom of God outside the four walls of the Church as things on the earth heat up! No matter what, be a LIGHTHOUSE!!

If the Body of Messiah is here during the tribulation period, the powers that be will use the Church system to keep people under control. You will have to decide if you will be a part of that or not. You have to purpose in your heart to be a LIGHTHOUSE no matter what things look like!”

Transition – Re-location:

There is a grace released to move and transition in this hour. Ask God where you should be located in these latter days.”

Prepare Your Provisions:

Proverbs 6:6-8:

“Go to the ant, you sluggard; consider its ways and be wise! It has no commander, no overseer or ruler, yet it stores its provisions in summer and gathers its food at harvest.”

While we are in the summer months, it would be wise to prepare for the months ahead. Keep your pantry stocked with non-perishable items. Keep plenty of emergency essentials. Please visit: 4Patriots.com for a host of supplies.”

