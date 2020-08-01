Reformation: Destroying Ministry Idolatry, Control, Intimidation, & Witchcraft In The Church!

This is what the the Sovereign Lord says: You ministers have become idols fashioned by your own hands, therefore I will move you out of MY way, so that my people will SEE ME AND ONLY ME, says the Sovereign Lord.” (AMEN)

You may ask, what is ministry idolatry? Ministry idolatry is when we crave ministry influence more than delighting in the PRESENCE of God. In (Leviticus 6:13), the priests were instructed to keep the fire burning on the altar day and night. This fire came out from the PRESENCE of the Lord (Leviticus 9:24). The fire on the altar was a constant reminder of God dwelling in the midst of HIS people.

As ministers, our priestly duty is to cultivate the presence of God. God wants His people to know HIM. God wants His people to engage with Him. Beloved ministers, if you are not leading God’s people into His PRESENCE, you are in God’s way! “

During this pandemic there are many ministers that have become discouraged; this should not be. God’s people do not belong to man. God’s people belong to God. The winds of reformation are blowing. We must do the work of God, not for the appreciation of others, but so that others may know God and be drawn into His presence. Ministry service always points the way to Messiah. We are to build God’s kingdom and not our own empires. The winds of reformation are blowing. God is SHUTTING DOWN idolatrous ministries and removing the influence of those that have abused God’s people for way too long! REPENT!” Malachi 3:3: “He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver; he will purify the Levites and refine them like gold and silver. Then the Lord will have men who will bring offerings in righteousness, and the offerings of Judah and Jerusalem will be acceptable to the Lord , as in days gone by, as in former years.”

Get Low & Stay Low In this world of self-importance, living a life of humility and surrender cannot be overemphasized. Personal pride, self-importance – assuming the credit for our ministry accomplishments has no place in our walk with God. Humility in service is the source of our dignity. Our lives belong to God. We can take no credit for His goodness or for how He chooses to use us. In Luke 10:20, Yeshua knew that His disciples would be tempted with pride as their ministries advanced. One day after He had sent them out into the town, they came back rejoicing over the miracles they had performed in His name. However, Yeshua knowing the pride in their hearts, admonished them saying: “Do not rejoice that demons are subject to you, rather rejoice that your names are written in heaven.” For this cause, we cease from our labor and striving towards finding our identities in anything other than intimacy with GOD. In this spiritual journey we must allow the Holy Spirit to check us, so that all that we do is Spirit led, Spirit directed, Spirited motivated, Spirit inspired, and Spirit empowered.”

Reformation: A Joshua Generation

Joshua 3:5: “Joshua told the people, ‘Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do amazing things among you.’”

Throughout the Bible, when God desired to draw His people closer to Him for a greater purpose, there is a separation that is required. There are times where we are invited to come CLOSER to God! Separation and consecration are often the catalysts to receive the Divine!

The Spirit of the Lord is speaking fluently in this hour that a REFORMATION is taking place. During the time of Moses, the children of Israel subsisted on miracles. However, God had a different plan for the generation that was poised to enter the Promised Land under Joshua’s leadership. In the wilderness, Moses was synonymous with miracles. However, the generation that would enter the Land with Joshua would not solely depend on miracles. This generation would walk in God’s AUTHORITY. This generation would FIGHT and POSSESS the land. This generation would enter the land; plow and reap its fields.

In this hour of reformation, there is a re-calibration of what we know as ministry. God is raising up bold leaders, who will SMASH the religious idols of man, and will lead God’s people into His PRESENCE! This is the great REVIVAL of which the prophet’s speak. In this hour of reformation, there is a re-mantling of seasoned ministers who keep God’s precedent for a pure and authentic apostolic and prophetic flow!’

In this hour of reformation, there is a release of “thus says the Lord.” It is time for God’s true prophets that have been hidden in obscurity to arise! These prophets will carry God’s end-time message. Like in the days of old, these obscure prophets will destroy religious idolatry and expose satanic agendas!

In this hour of reformation, the awe and wonder of God is returning to the hearts of the people. (Acts 2:43)!

In this hour of reformation, there is a springing forth and renewal, of health, and vitality in the PRESENCE of the Lord! (Isaiah Chapter 58)

In this hour of reformation, God is positioning His children to do great exploits in His name. As darkness increases God’s servants will shine BRIGHTER. Egypt had its magicians – God had His Moses. Baal had His prophets – God had his Elijah. The Philistines had their Goliath – God had His David. When the enemy comes in like a flood the Spirit of the Lord will always lift up a standard against evil (Isaiah 59:19). (SELAH)” Additional Resources: Please enjoy this powerful teaching from Apostle John Echardt on exposing Charasmatic Witchcraft, intimidation, and control in the Church.” Worship Experience:

