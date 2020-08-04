ALERT: The Way of Escape!

God REVEALS to REDEEM. We serve a loving LOVING FATHER, who will FORE-WARN His children. God is SPEAKING in this hour! There has been a SURGE of prophetic dreams, impartations, and visions from the Lord. For good cause, God is WARNING His children. Our heavenly Father is giving us FORESIGHT to successfully navigate the days ahead.”

As prophetic people we can discern what is ahead. God will PRESERVE His people during hard times.

Ministers of God, it is your duty to PREPARE the people of God for what is to come. In this hour, there is a RELEASE of ‘thus says the Lord’. God is raising up prophets to carry His end-time message!”

Proverbs 22:3

“A prudent man foresees evil and hides himself, But the simple pass on and are punished.”

Amos 3:7:

“Surely the Lord GOD does nothing, Unless He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets.”

This is a time of WEEPING and INTERCESSION: God is mantling priests who will WEEP between the porch and the altar, with INTERCESSION for the nations.”

Joel 2:17:

“Let the priests, who minister to the LORD, Weep between the porch and the altar; Let them say, “Spare Your people, O LORD, And do not give Your heritage to reproach, That the nations should rule over them. Why should they say among the peoples, ‘Where is their God?’ ”

A Great Conquest:

In the days of the prophet Jeremiah, God gave Jeremiah a specific message – a message concerning CONQUEST. Due to years of rebellion, Israel would go into captivity. This time it was not God’s will to deliver His children from bondage; but to allow them to go into captivity so that their hearts could be dealt with; and after 70 years, God would return them to the promised land (Jeremiah Chapter 25).

The message God gave Jeremiah was unpopular and he was persecuted for it. In (Jeremiah Chapter 28), we see another prophet, called Hananiah. He did not speak for God. He spoke comforting words to the people and to King Zedekiah. Hananiah had a vested interest to please the King. Therefore, he kept the King and the people, UNREPENTANT by lulling them into COMPLACENCY with sweet prophecies of fortune and fame. Does this sound familiar?” Like in the days of old, the enemy will use many well-meaning ministries to keep God’s people unrepentant, ignorant, misinformed, unaware, compliant, and under their control. Beloveds, it is time to AWAKEN! There are PERILOUS times ahead. Within this decade we should prepare to see increased civil unrest, scarcity, death, natural disasters, and war!

Watch & Pray:

So, how do we prepare for what’s ahead? Jesus tells us to WATCH and PRAY. We cannot become hyper-vigilant nor should we stick our heads in the sand. We are in the last days. There are some things that we cannot pray away. Some things must occur before the coming of the Lord. Yet, do not lose heart or become disillusioned as you see evil progress throughout the world.

Throughout the history of the world there has seen chaos, darkness, and destruction. Jesus tells us how we should respond. Specifically, He tells us that we should PRAY to ESCAPE the things that will come upon the world.”

Luke 21:36:

“Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man.”

Matthew 20:21-24

“But pray ye that your flight be not in the winter, neither on the sabbath day: For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.”

Jesus is the Way OF ESCAPE. We must have a personal walk with God. God is removing the stumbling blocks that have kept His people from entering into DEEP FELLOWSHIP with Him. Look to Jesus! He will Keep you during hard times! Jesus is our way of ESCAPE!“

Revelation 22:12-14:

“And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last. Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.”

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

